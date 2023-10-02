Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Trends, and Key Players for College Football Week 6
How to bet this Big Ten Friday night matchup
By Reed Wallach
Two struggling Big Ten teams meet in Champaign, Illinois on Friday night.
The team will face a lackluster Nebraska offense, but one that has done fine against similar competition. How should we handicap this one?
Nebraska vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Illinois vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Illinois is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Nebraska is 2-3 ATS this season
- Nebraska has gone UNDER in both road games this season
Nebraska vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 6th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Nebraska Record: 2-3
- Illinois Record: 2-3
Nebraska vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch
Nebraska
Henrich Haarberg: We'll see if Nebraska goes back to Jeff Sims, but Haarberg has looked the part under center for the Cornhuskers. He has only completed 54% of his passes but is also the team's most potent rusher as the team looks to take the next step on offense.
Illinois
Luke Altmyer: Altmyer has been regressing as the season has progressed, looking banged up in a 44-19 loss to Purdue last week. This season, the Illinois passing game is bottom half of the country in EPA/Pass, but the team will need Altmyer to take a step forward in order to compete. The Ole Miss transfer has a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Nebraska vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Both offenses are limited, but it seems like Nebraska has a bit of an identity with Haarberg under center. The team wants to lean on the ground game and play physical with opponents. While the Illini had a stellar defense last season, this is not the same group after losing defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and three NFL players. The Illini are bottom 10 in defensive line yards and are outside the top 100 in tackles for loss.
If Nebraska is able to win on the line of scrimmage, the offensive line ranks 23rd in line yards and is 16th in yards per carry, the team should be able to keep this game within a field goal.
Illinois has tilted towards a more pass-friendly game script this season, passing at a top-50 rate this season, but the Cornhuskers have looked the part on defense. Nebraska is limiting opponents to less than five yards per play, 25th in the country, and is going to put the Illini in obvious passing situations, where the team can generate its first turnover of the season.
I don't see a noticeable difference between the two teams and will take the field goal underdog with a low total.
PICK: Nebraska +3.5
Track Reed's bets here!