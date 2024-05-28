Nelly Korda Odds to Win U.S. Open (Can She Complete Women's Grand Slam?)
The Women's U.S. Open is set to take place this week as the best female golfers on the planet head to Lancaster Country Club to compete for the second major in 2024.
If you want to check out my three best bets to win the event, you can read my betting preview here. One thing you'll notice if you read my preview is that I'm not betting on the No. 1 female golfer in the world, Nelly Korda.
She is the story of the week as she enters this tournament on one of the hottest streaks in golf history, one that includes a win at the first major of the year, the Chevron Championship. Let's take a look at her odds to win this week.
Nelly Korda Odds to Win U.S. Women's Open
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Nelly Korda +350
Korda's odds to win the U.S. Open are set at +350, which is an implied probability of 22.22%. A bettor would win a profit of $350 if they wager $100 on her and she's able to pull it off. The next closest odds to win this week belong to Rose Zhang, who is sitting at +1800.
Korda enters this week's tournament having one five of her last six starts. The only event she didn't win during that stretch was the Cognizant Founders Cup where she finished T7. She also leads the entire LPGA in total strokes gained by a wide margin at +2.90, which is +0.69 better than the next closest golfer.
Unlike Scottie Scheffler, who is having similar success on the PGA Tour, Korda has no weakness in her game as her putting is just as good as her ball-striking. That means even if she has an off day with her ball striking, she has the ability to make up for it on the greens in visa versa.
She now has an aura around here that is intimidating for her peers to play against. Just look at her latest win the Mizuho Americas Open. Her and Hannah Green were tied going to the 72nd hole with Green needing a birdie to win and a par to force a playoff. Unfortunately, the moment was too big for her and she bogeyed, handing the win to Korda. Was going up against a dominant golfer like her enough to get in the head of Green? Possibly.
No golfer in the world, men's or women's, have won every major in the same year. If any golfer can pull it off, it's Korda this season. It's going to be more difficult for her to achieve it compared to the men's game due to there being five majors as opposed to four. Still, if she wins this week, she'll have two in the books with three to go.
All eyes will be on the No. 1 golfer in the world this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.