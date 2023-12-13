Net Yards per Play Report for NFL Week 15 (Lions Thrive at Home)
We're in the final few weeks of the NFL season so it's time to check in on the latest standings for my favorite stat, Net Yards per Play.
We now have 14 weeks worth of stats that we can use when evaluating teams in Net Yards per Play serves as a great starting point. Don't worry, if you're not sure what Net Yards per Play is, let me explain.
What is Net Yards per Play?
Net Yards per Play is the figure you're left with when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and then subtract the average yards given up per play on defense.
Remember, Net Yards per Play doesn't take into account things like penalties, turnovers, and red zone efficiency. With that being said, it's a good starting point to see how well a team moves the ball down the field while preventing their opponents from doing so.
Net Yards per Play Standings for NFL Week 15
Lions are a fantastic team at home
Now that we have 14 weeks of data, we can start taking a closer look at home and away splits. One of the top teams that we need to note is the Detroit Lions. They're one of the best home teams in the NFL, sporting a Net Yards per Play of +1.1. On the road, they aren't quite as good, falling to -0.1 which ranks 16th amongst all team's road splits.
So, maybe we should bet on the Lions when they play at home and bet against them when they're on the road. Luckily for Detroit fans, the Lions take on the Denver Broncos at home in Week 15. They're set as 5-point home favorites.
Jaguars are Road Warriors
Most teams in the NFL are much more effective when playing at home, but the Jacksonville Jaguars buck that trend and are significantly better on the road.
In fact, they have the worst Net Yards per Play at home amongst all teams at -1.4, that's the worst home mark by -0.6. At the same time, they have the eighth best Net Yards per Play on the road at +0.3. We could speculate the cause for that, but the fact remains, they're fantastic this season when playing away from their home stadium.
Unfortunately, they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.
