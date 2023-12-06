Net Yards per Play Report (Rams are Making Moves)
Breaking down the latest standings in Net Yards Per Play this season.
If you have followed any of my NFL content this season, you know that I absolutely love the stat called "Net Yards per Play".
With each passing week we have more and more games worth of stats to plug into our algorithms which gives us the best idea possible of just how good these teams competing for a playoff spot are.
Thankfully, Net Yards per Play is pretty simple.
What is Net Yards per Play?
Net Yards per Play is the figure you're left with when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and then subtract the average yards given up per play on defense.
Remember, Net Yards per Play doesn't take into account things like penalties, turnovers, and red zone efficiency. With that being said, it's a good starting point to see how well a team moves the ball down the field while preventing their opponents from doing so.
If you want my best bet for every game on the Week 14 slate, you can find them in the latest edition of the Road to 272 Bets here.
Net Yards per Play Standings for NFL Week 14
If you want to use Net Yards per Play to help you decide who to bet on this week, be sure to place those bets over at Caesars Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who use the link below to sign up for an account will receive their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000!
Here come the LA Rams
Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Rams have won three-straight games since their BYE week and they're doing so in impressive fashion. In fact, they're fifth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play over each team's last three games at +1.4. Only the 49ers, Dolphins, Bills, and Ravens outrank them in that stat over that time frame.
They haven't just been beating up on bad teams either, two of those wins came against the Seahawks and the Browns. Seattle was in a playoff spot at the time and the Browns are still currently sitting in a postseason berth.
Could they be getting hot at the right time? Are they a serious contender for the playoffs? We'll find out more when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. They're currently sitting as underdogs of a touchdown.
Jaguars are in trouble
Not only have the Jaguars been a low-ranking team in Net Yards per Play all season, but now they've lost their starting quarterback for at least a short period of time. Even if Trevor Lawrence is able to return quickly, this isn't a team that instills a ton of confidence in you when you see their numbers.
The Jaguars are just 20th in Net Yards per Play at -0.3, which is the second-lowest ranking amongst all teams currently sitting in a playoff spot. Only the Steelers (-0.4) rank worse.
They need to pick things up in a hurry if they want to be a legitimate contender in the AFC. They're set as 3-point underdogs in Cleveland in Week 14.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.