Net Yards Per Play Report (Ravens Might Be Best Team in NFL)
Taking a look at where each team in the NFL sits in Net Yards per Play at the halfway mark of the NFL season
We're officially halfway through the NFL season and now teams have had plenty of opportunities to prove just how good they are.
So, let's take a step back and take a look at where each team ranks in my favorite stat; Net Yards per Play. If you don't already know this stat measures the average yards gained per play on offenses, subtracted by the average yards given up per play on defense. Obviously, this stat doesn't tell the whole story as it doesn't take into account things like turnovers and penalties, but it is an interesting way to get an overall view of how good a team is at moving the ball down the field and preventing their opponents from doing so.
Net Yards per Play Standings Week 10
Ravens Might be Best Team in NFL
The Baltimore Ravens have slowly climbed up the rankings of Net Yards per Play on a weekly basis. They not sit in second at +1.6, but what's even more promising is they're in first over each team's last three games by a mil at +2.6. That's +1.4 better than the next best team.
Not only that, but two of those three games came against the Lions and Seahawks, two probable playoff teams. Does this make the Ravens the best team in the NFL? It might.
Bet on Lions, Browns at Home, Fade on the Road
In the above tweet, you'll also be able to see home and away splits for every team. Two of the most significant teams that stand out to me is the Lions and Browns sit at fourth and fifth in this stat when playing at home at +1.7 and +1.3 respectively. Meanwhile, they're 21st (-0.6) and 26th (-1.2) when playing on the road.
If you're looking for a team that has been the complete opposite, take a peak at the Saints. They're 29th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at home (-0.8) but fifth in Net Yards per Play at home at +0.7.
