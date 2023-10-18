Net Yards Per Play Report (Seahawks are an Elite Team)
Taking a look at the latest Net Yards per Play standings heading into Week 7 of the NFL season.
The NFL season continues as the contenders have begun to separate themselves from the pretenders.
As always, it's time to take a look at the latest rankings in my favorite stat, "Net Yards per Play". It's simple the number that's left over when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and subtract the yards given up per play on defense.
Keep in mind that Net Yards per Play isn't the end all be all stat for us to consider. It doesn't take into account things like turnovers, red zone efficiency, and penalties, but it does give us a great starting point for evaluating teams.
Let's take a look at where each team ranks in this stat heading into Week 7.
Net Yards per Play Standings Week 7
Seattle Seahawks Could be Elite
Despite losing to the Bengals in Week 6, there are a lot of things for Seahawks to be excited about. They dominated the game from an analytics perspective, but just couldn't find the end zone when they needed to. They outgained the Bengals 5.4 yards per play to 4.0 yards per play for a Net Yards per Play of +1.4.
The performance brought them into the top 10 in the NFL in Net Yards per Play and they're second in the league in that stat through each team's last three games at +1.5, behind only the Dolphins.
They're a team to keep an eye on moving forward and they're big favorites against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.
Dolphins Class of NFL This Season
The Miami Dolphins continue to have an impressive season, leading the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +2.8, which is +1.3 yards better than the next best team. They also lead this stat in the last three games, at home, and on the road.
Their defense is still questionable at times, but their offense is so good week after week that it can cover up their defensive metrics.
They have a true measuring stick against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football this week, who are eighth in Net Yards per Play at +0.6.
