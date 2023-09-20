Net Yards Per Play Report: Vikings Better Than Record Indicates
Taking a look at the latest rankings in Net Yards per Play ahead of Week 3 of the NFL season.
We're two weeks into the NFL season which means we have two games worth of stats and metrics to break down when evaluating teams.
As you may already know, my favorite stat to look at when I start my handicapping process each week is "Net Yards per Play." It takes the average amount of yards gained per play on average, and then you subtract the amount of yards given up per play on defense. The figure you're left with is a team's net yards per play.
Obviously, this simple metric doesn't take into consideration things like third down conversion rate, red zone efficiency, turnovers, or a plethora of other factors, but it does give us a general sense of how good a team is at moving the ball down the field and preventing the other team from doing so.
Let's take a look at where each team standings after Week 2:
Vikings Better Than 0-2 Record Indicates
The Vikings are in the middle of an ironic season. Last year, they often won games they didn't deserve to en route to a 13-4 record. This year, the complete opposite is happening to them. A strong argument could be made they deserved to win each of their first two games, but yet are sitting at 0-2.
They're currently sitting in third in the league in net yards per play at +1.6, behind only the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. They significantly out-gained both the Eagles and Buccaneers in their first two matchups, but untimely turnovers eventually cost them the win in both instances.
While it stings to be 0-2, Vikings have good reason to be optimistic moving forward.
Bengals Could Be In Serious Trouble
Another team that's 0-2, but one that should feel a lot more concern, is the Cincinnati Bengals. After Week 2, they're dead last in the NFL in net yards per play at -1.6. That's right, worse than teams like the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.
Even last season, when the Bengals got off to an 0-2 start, they didn't have metrics that were this ugly.
Now, with Joe Burrow possibly sidelined for at least Week 3, things are bleak in Cincinnati. The Bengals need to turn things around in a hurry or their season might get out of hand.
