Nevada vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
Expect a high-scoring game in the Nevada-USC matchup in Week 1.
The USC Trojans were one of a handful of teams who started off their 2023 College Football campaign in Week 0 and there were both positives and negatives to take away from it.
Heisman favorite, Caleb Williams, looked strong, completing 18-of-25 passes for 278 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The offense as a whole looked dominant, putting up 56 points against San Jose State.
The negatives is the Trojans allowed 28 points on defense and Lincoln Riley's continued lack of ability to put together a good unit on that side of the football is once again a concern.
In Week 1, USC will host Nevada, who will be making their 2023 season debut.
Nevada vs. USC odds, spread, and total
Nevada vs. USC Betting Trends
- USC failed to cover as 31-point favorites against SJSU in Week 0
- Nevada is 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 9-0 in USC's last nine games
- Nevada went 2-10 straight up in 2022
Nevada vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium LA Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): Pac-12 Network
- Nevada Record: 0-0
- USC Record: 1-0
Nevada vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Nevada
Dalevon Campbell: The fifth year player stepped up last season and became one of the better players in Nevada's offense. He finished his 2022 campaign with eight receptions for 63 yards against UNLV in their season finale. If he takes another step forward this season, he has the potential to be one of the better receivers in the Mountain West.
USC
Caleb Williams: Caleb Williams is the key player to watch in every game for USC this season. He's the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and when it comes to winning the award, one bad week against a subpar opponent can set you back in a big way. I expect another big performance from him this week.
Nevada vs. USC prediction and pick
Now, when it comes to the game, I have the same concern that plenty of USC fans have. Can Lincoln Riley's defense stop Nevada to cover a massive 38.5-point spread? They couldn't do it last week against San Jose State and I'm not sure if they can do it against the Wolf Pack.
So, instead, I'm going to take the bet that has been a pure moneymaker for USC lately: the OVER. It has hit in nine-straight games for the Trojans dating back to last season and hit last week as well.
I'm also expecting some significant improvement from Nevada's offense and this is a great opportunity for them to show the college football world what they can do. Give me the OVER on Saturday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
