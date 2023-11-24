NFL Best Bets Today (Picks for Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday)
Breaking down the best bets to make for the Friday afternoon matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in Week 12.
The NFL takes on Friday!
The first -- and only -- Friday game of the 2023 season takes place on Nov. 24 with the New York Jets hosting the Miami Dolphins, and the BetSided team has best bets for this matchup.
Iain MacMillan broke down a pick on a side for this game while Peter Dewey and Reed Wallach are eyeing plays in the prop market.
After a fun day of Thanksgiving football, bettors can kick back and focus on just the one matchup on Friday afternoon.
Miami Dolphins -9.5 vs. New York Jets
Here's a breakdown from Iain MacMillan earlier this week on how to bet a side for this game:
This game features arguably the best offense in the NFL and the worst. Miami leads the NFL in yards per play at 7.0 and ranks second in EPA/Play. The Jets rank 29th in yards per play (4.6) and dead last in EPA/Play.
Spoiler alert: Tim Boyle isn't about to make the worst offense in football any better.
Even with the Jets elite defense, they may need to hold the Dolphins to fewer than 13 points if they want to cover this game, and I don't think they'll be able to do that. It may seem too obvious, but sometimes the obvious bet is the right bet. Give me the Dolphins to win and cover on Black Friday. -- Iain MacMillan
Breece Hall OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards
Earlier this week, Reed Wallach broke down one of his favorite prop bets for this matchup:
The Dolphins have received a big boost in the secondary with the return of Jalen Ramsey, but the rush defense remains a big concern, 27th in EPA/Rush. Hall is the bell-cow back in the Jets' offense, getting double-digit carries in six straight games,
While I think Boyle is going to pass at an average rate, the Jets are still going to lean on the second-year back, this number is being weighed down by back-to-back games of under 30 yards. -- Reed Wallach
Raheem Mostert Anytime Touchdown Scorer
This is my favorite bet for Friday's game. Mostert has been terrific with De'Von Achane out of the lineup, and the rookie running back (questionable) is not expected to play today.
Mostert leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season (11), and he’s likely going to get the bulk of the carries for the Dolphins on Friday.
The veteran has a ton of speed, and he scored five times in four games with Achane on injured reserve earlier this season.
There’s no doubt that Mostert is the top backfield option on Friday. -- Peter Dewey
