NFL Best Bets for Week 16 (Colts as Road Favorites, Christmas Underdog to Bet)
Best NFL bets for Week 16 of the 2023 season!
NFL Week 16 lands on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and what better gift is there to give than a few best bets for the people?
That's what the BetSided team has in store for this weekend's slate after a 1-1 showing in Week 15.
Over the last nine weeks, Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey have gone a combined 13-4-1 in these picks, and we have two more bets for Week 16, which are ironically fading the two teams that we bet on last week.
There are just three weeks to go in the regular season, but there is still value to be found on the board, especially in the Baltimore Ravens-San Francisco 49ers clash on Christmas night. Let's break down our best bets for the week to give you all a lucrative holiday season!
NFL Week 16 Best Bets
Indianapolis Colts +2.5 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 was not only a near nail in the coffin for their season, but it was a sign to me that they can't be trusted.
Even with Desmond Ridder getting benched (again), I don't see Atlanta covering the spread as a short dog against a red hot Indianapolis team that could be getting star running back Jonathan Taylor back in action this week.
Atlanta is just 4-10 against the spread this season, and the team has struggled on offense. Indy, on the other hand, is a league best 9-5 ATS and has scored 27 or more points in three of its last four games.
With Taylor trending towards a return, I love the Colts this week. -- Peter Dewey
Baltimore Ravens +5.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers
While everyone is rightfully praising the San Francisco 49ers, they have begun to struggle in one key area; stopping the run.
They quietly rank 29th in opponent rush EPA, 21st in opponent rush success rate, and 19th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.3 yards per rush and 5.1 yards per carry over their last three games.
If there's one team you don't want to face when you have issues stopping the run, it's the Baltimore Ravens. 43.78% of their offensive yards gained come from running the ball, the highest rate in the NFL, and they're also first in both rush EPA and rush success rate.
I will absolutely take the points with the Ravens as they just might be the kryptonite for the Super Bowl favorites. -- Iain MacMillan
