NFL Best Bets for Week 18 (Pick for Bills-Dolphins; How to Bet Total in Seahawks-Cardinals)
Best NFL bets for Week 18 of the 2023 season!
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us, and the BetSided team is back with another edition of best bets.
After Iain MacMillan went a perfect 2-0 in these picks last week, he and Peter Dewey are 16-5-1 in their best bets over the last 11 weeks. That's pretty great record heading into the final week of the NFL regular season.
This week, we're eyeing a total and a spread pick to take us into the playoffs on a high note.
NFL Week 18 Best Bets
Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals OVER 47.5
Yes, the Seattle Seahawks need to win to have a chance at making the playoffs, but this is a fantastic OVER opportunity.
It's a game between two of the worst defenses in the NFL. Yes, that's right, the Seahawks defense is horrific.
These two defenses rank 31st and 32nd in both opponent EPA and opponent success rate since Week 10.
Meanwhile, both offenses rank in the top 13 in both of those stats over the same time.
So, we have two good offenses facing off against two terrible defenses in a game that has a total set in the mid-forties. This is an absolute no-brainer and is my best bet of the week.
Give me the OVER. -- Iain MacMillan
Buffalo Bills -3 vs. Miami Dolphins
Why not bet on the biggest game of the week -- Sunday Night Football between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo trounced Miami in Buffalo earlier this season, winning by 28 points, and now the team needs a win to guarantee a playoff spot and win the AFC East. I think Buffalo gets it done.
Miami is just 1-4 straight up against teams over .500 this season, and the Dolphins are down to key defenders in Xavien Howard and Bradley Chubb. That puts the team in a tough spot to defend a strong Buffalo offense that has pulled off some impressive wins down the stretch of this season.
Over the last three games, the Bills rank third in the NFL in Net Yards Per Play, while the Dolphins are 15th in that same statistic. Give me Buffalo to win the AFC East in Week 18. -- Peter Dewey
