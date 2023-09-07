NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 1 (John Harbaugh Dominates Week 1)
Every trend you need to know for Week 1 of the NFL season
The wait is over! Week 1 of the NFL is here.
Here at BetSided, we have everything you need for betting on the opening week of the league, including a best bet for all 16 games in my "Road to 272 Bets" article.
One final tidbit I have for you is a comprehensive list of every betting trend you should know for all 32 teams. Remember, trends are necessarily indicative of what's to come, but they can be interesting nuggets that might help sway you one or another when trying to make a final decision on a bet.
Now, let's dive into the best betting trends for all 16 games this week.
NFL Week 1 betting trends
Lions vs. Chiefs betting trends
- The Chiefs were 8-11-1 against the spread last season (including playoffs).
- The Lions were 12-5 against the spread last season.
- The Chiefs were 3-5-1 ATS as home favorites in 2022 (including playoffs).
- The Lions were 5-2 ATS as road underdogs in 2022.
- Detroit is a league-best 23-11 ATS since Dan Campbell took over as the team’s head coach in 2021.
- The Chiefs were 9-11 on OVERs in 2022 (including playoffs).
- The Lions were 10-7 on OVERs in 2022.
Texans vs. Ravens betting trends
- Ravens went 8-9-1 ATS in 2022
- The UNDER went 12-6 in Baltimore’s games in 2022
- Texans went 8-8-1 ATS in 2022
- The UNDER went 10-7 in Houston’s games in 2022
- John Harbaugh is 11-4 ATS in Week 1 as coach of the Ravens
Panthers vs. Falcons betting trends
- Both teams went 9-8 ATS last season
- The UNDER went 9-8 in Panthers games last season
- The UNDER went 10-7 in Falcons games last season
- Falcons are 10-5 ATS in last 15 games against Panthers
- Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against NFC opponents
- The UNDER has gone 14-6 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams
Buccaneers vs. Vikings betting trends
- Vikings went 7-10-1 ATS in 2022
- The OVER went 12-6 in Minnesota’s games in 2022
- Buccaneers went 4-13-1 ATS in 2022
- The UNDER went 12-6 in Tampa Bay’s games in 2022
- Buccaneers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against the Vikings
- Buccaneers are 0-6 ATS in their last six games on the road
- Vikings are 5-2 ATS in their last seven Week 1 games
Jaguars vs. Colts betting trends
- The Jaguars were 10-9 against the spread in 2022 (including playoffs).
- The Colts were 6-11 against the spread in 2022.
- The Jaguars were 1-0 ATS as road favorites last season (including playoffs).
- The Colts were 2-1 ATS as home underdogs last season.
- The UNDER was 10-9 in the Jags’ 19 games last season (including playoffs).
- The UNDER was 10-7 in the Colts’ 17 games last season.
Titans vs. Saints betting trends
- Titans went 9-7-1 against the spread last season
- Saints went 7-10 ATS last season
- The Titans tied for the best UNDER record in NFL last season at 12-5
- The UNDER went 11-6 in Saints games last season
- Titans are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against NFC South opponents
- Saints are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against AFC South opponents
Cardinals vs. Commanders betting trends
- Cardinals went 8-9 against the spread last season
- Commanders went 8-8-1 against the spread last season
- The OVER went 8-7-2 in Cardinals games last season
- The UNDER went 11-5-1 in Commanders games last season
- Cardinals are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against Commanders
- Cardinals are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games against NFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Commanders' last 10 games against NFC West opponents
49ers vs. Steelers betting trends
- Steelers are 2-0 straight up as underdog in last two Week 1’s
- Steelers went 10-6-1 ATS in 2022
- The UNDER went 10-7 in Pittsburgh’s games in 2022
- 49ers went 13-7 ATS in 2022
- The OVER went 10-10 in San Francisco’s games in 2022
Bengals vs. Browns betting trends
- The Bengals went 13-6 against the spread last season (including playoffs).
- The Browns went 8-9 against the spread last season.
- The Bengals were 5-2 ATS as road favorites last season (including playoffs).
- The Browns went 2-1 ATS as home underdogs in the 2022 campaign.
- The UNDER was 11-7-1 in the Bengals’ games last season (including playoffs).
- The OVER was 8-8-1 in the Browns’ 17 games last season.
Eagles vs. Patriots betting trends
- The OVER went 11-9 in Eagles games in 2022
- The UNDER went 9-8 in Patriots games in 2022
- Eagles went 10-10 against the spread in 2022
- Patriots went 7-9-1 ATS in 2022
- Eagles are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against the Patriots
- Eagles are 8-3 ATS in their last 12 games against AFC East opponents
- Eagles are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 September games
Raiders vs. Broncos betting trends
- The Raiders went 8-9 against the spread last season
- The Broncos went 7-10 against the spread last season.
- The Broncos were 1-4 ATS as home favorites last season.
- The Raiders were 3-2 ATS as road underdogs last season.
- The UNDER was 11-6 in the Broncos’ 17 games in 2022.
- The OVER was 8-8-1 in the Raiders’ 17 games in 2022.
Dolphins vs. Chargers betting trends
- Dolphins went 10-8 against the spread in 2022
- Chargers went 11-6-1 ATS in 2022
- The OVER was 9-9 in Dolphins games last season
- The UNDER was 10-7-1 in Chargers games last season
- Dolphins are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games against Chargers
- Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
- The UNDER is 16-2 in the last 18 meetings between these teams
- Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against AFC East opponents
Rams vs. Seahawks betting trends
- Seahawks went 7-11 against the spread in 2022
- Rams went 6-9-2 against the spread in 2022
- The UNDER went 11-6 in Rams games last season
- The OVER went 9-9 in Seahawks games last season
- Rams are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Seahawks
- Rams are 0-7 straight up in their last seven road games
- Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last six Week 1 games
- Seattle finished last season on a 1-8 run against the spread
Packers vs. Bears betting trends
- Packers went 8-9 against the spread in 2022
- Bears went 5-11-1 against the spread in 2022
- The UNDER went 9-8 in Packers games in 2022
- The OVER went 10-7 in Bears games in 2022
- Packers are 8-0 ATS in their last eight games against the Bears
- Packers are 12-1 straight up in their last 13 games in Chicago
- Bears are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games against NFC North opponents
Cowboys vs. Giants betting trends
- Cowboys are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against the Giants
- Cowboys are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games against the Giants
- Giants had the best ATS record in the NFL last season at 14-5
- Giants are 1-8-1 straight up in their last 10 games against NFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Giants' last seven Week 1 games
Bills vs. Jets betting trends
- Bills were 8-9-1 against the spread in 2022
- Jets were 8-9 ATS in 2022
- The UNDER went 11-7 in Bills games in 2022
- The UNDER went 12-5 in Jets games in 2022
- Bills are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against AFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Jets are 2-16 straight up in their last 18 games against AFC East opponents
- Jets are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games played in September
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
