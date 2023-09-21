NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 3 (Saints Are an UNDER Machine)
Giving you the best betting trends to keep an mind for Week 3 of the NFL season.
We march on to Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
If you didn't already know, I place a bet on every single NFL game in the regular season. I'm sitting at 18-13-1 (+4.94 units) through the first two weeks. If you want my bets for every game in Week 3, you can find them in the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, we're going to look at the best betting trends for every single game. You should never base your bets solely on trends, but they are interesting nuggets that can help you make your final decision for what side you're going to go with.
Now, let's dive into the best trends for all 16 games this week.
NFL Week 3 betting trends
Giants vs. 49ers betting trends
- The 49ers are 1-1 against the spread this season.
- The Giants are 0-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in the Giants and 49ers games this season.
- The Giants are 14-7 ATS under head coach Brian Daboll.
- The 49ers are 17-16-1 ATS as home favorites under Kyle Shanahan.
Falcons vs. Lions betting trends
- Falcons are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Falcons' last eight games
- Falcons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Lions
- Falcons are 0-6 straight up in their last six road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Falcons are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against the NFC North
- Lions are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games
- Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games
- Lions are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games against NFC South opponents
Chargers vs. Vikings betting trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Chargers' last five games
- The Chargers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against Vikings
- Chargers are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games against NFC opponents
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Chargers' last eight games vs. NFC North opponents
- Vikings are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Vikings' last 10 games
Saints vs. Packers betting trends
- The UNDER is 8-0 in the Saints' last eight games
- The Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Packers
- Saints are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against NFC North opponents
- Saints are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games played in September
- Packers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Packers' last 10 games
- The OVER is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams
- Packers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in September
Texans vs. Jaguars betting trends
- Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Jaguars
- Texans are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games vs. Jaguars
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Texans' last 12 games against AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Jaguars' last seven games
Broncos vs. Dolphins betting trends
- Broncos are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Broncos' last seven games
- Dolphins are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Dolphins
- Broncos are 1-8 straight up in their last nine games in Miami
- Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Dolphins' last eight home games
- Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played in September
Titans vs. Browns betting trends
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Titan's last six games
- Titans are 1-8 straight up in their last nine games
- Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Titans are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against AFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Browns' last nine games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Browns are 6-0 straight up in their last six games against AFC South opponents
Bills vs. Commanders betting trends
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Bills' last seven games
- Bills are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Commanders
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Bills' last nine road games
- Bills are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against NFC East opponents
- Commanders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 12-5 in the Commanders' last 17 games
- Commanders are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against AFC East opponents
Colts vs. Ravens betting trends
- Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Colts' last eight games
- Colts are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games against the Ravens
- Colts are 1-10 straight up in their last 11 games against AFC North opponents
- Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 8-0 in the Ravens' last eight home games
Patriots vs. Jets betting trends
- Patriots are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- Patriots are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the Jets
- Patriots are 10-0 straight up in their last 10 games against the Jets
- Jets are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Jets' last seven games
- The UNDER is 8-0 in the Jets' last eight games against AFC opponents
- Jets are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 games played in September.
Panthers vs. Seahawks betting trends
- Panthers are 2-11 straight up in their last 13 road games
- The OVER is 15-5 in the Panthers' last 20 games against NFC West opponents
- Panthers are 3-8 straight up in their last 11 games against Seahawks
- Seahawks are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Seahawks are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games
Bears vs. Chiefs betting trends
- Bears are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 10-3 in the Bears' last 13 games
- Bears have lost 10 straight games
- Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Bears
- The UNDER is 10-1 in the Bears' last 11 games vs. AFC West opponents
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Chiefs' last six games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Chiefs' last nine home games
Cowboys vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Cowboys' last six games
- Cardinals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Cowboys
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five road games
- Cowboys are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games against NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Cardinals are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games against NFC East opponents
Steelers vs. Raiders betting trends
- Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Steelers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against Raiders
- Steelers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games vs. Steelers
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Eagles vs. Buccaneers betting trends
- Eagles are 8-1 straight up in their last nine road games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Eagles' last six games against NFC South opponents
- Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their last six games in Week 3
- Buccaneers are 4-13-1 ATS in their last 18 games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Eagles' last six games vs. NFC East opponents
- Buccaneers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games played on Monday
Rams vs. Bengals betting trends
- Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Rams are 1-7 straight up in their last eight road games
- Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last five games against AFC North opponents
- Bengals are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against NFC opponents
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
