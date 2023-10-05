NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 5 (Titans Dominate in October)
All the best betting trends for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 5 of the NFL season is here and strap in because we have some fantastic games on this weekend's slate.
There are 272 NFL regular season games and I'm placing a bet on every single one of them. If you want to check out my picks for this week's games, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, we're going to take a look at trends for each game. Now, remember, you shouldn't make your picks solely on betting trends as they aren't a great indicator of the future, but they are interesting nuggets that can be used to help you make your final decision.
If you are going to use any of this information to place your bets, I'd recommend placing those wagers at Bet365. For a limited time, new users will get $365 in bonus bets when they place their first $1 wager! All you have to do is click the link below and sign up to take advantage of this unbelievable offer.
Now, let's take a look at some of the best trends for all 14 NFL Week 5 games.
NFL Week 5 betting trends
Bears vs. Commanders betting trends
- Bears are 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 12-3 in the Bears' last 15 games
- Bears are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. Commanders
- Bears are 0-6 ATS in their last six road games
- Bears are 0-13 straight up in their last 13 games vs. NFC opponents
- Commanders are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Commanders' last seven home games
- The UNDER is 13-6 in the Commanders' last 19 games
Jaguars vs. Bills betting trends
- Jaguars are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- Jaguars are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games
- Jaguars are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. AFC opponents
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Bills' last nine games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these teams
- Bills are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC South opponents
Titans vs. Colts betting trends
- Titans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Titans' last eight games
- Titans are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Colts
- The UNDER is 11-2 in the Titans' last 13 games vs. AFC opponents
- Titans are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games played in October
- Colts are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Colts last six games
- Colts are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games
Texans vs. Falcons betting trends
- Texans are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- Texans are 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games against NFC opponents
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Texans' last 11 games vs. NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Falcons' last 10 games
- Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC opponents
Panthers vs. Lions betting trends
- Panthers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Panthers' last five games
- Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Lions
- Panthers are 2-12 straight up in their last 14 road games
- Lions are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games
- Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games
Ravens vs. Steelers betting trends
- Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 14-5 in the Ravens' last 19 games
- Ravens are 2-4 ATS in their last six games vs. Steelers
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Steelers' last seven games
- The UNDER is 10-4 is in the Steelers' last 14 games
- Steelers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. AFC North opponents
Saints vs. Patriots betting trends
- Saints are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 10-0 in the Saints' last 10 games
- Saints are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Patriots
- Patriots are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- Patriots are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games
- Patriots have won their last eight home games
Giants vs. Dolphins betting trends
- Giants are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Giants' last five games
- Giants are 2-4 ATS in their last six games vs. Dolphins
- Giants are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC opponents
- Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- Dolphins are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October
Eagles vs. Rams betting trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five games
- Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games vs. Rams
- Eagles are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 road games
- Rams are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games
- Rams are 5-1 straight up in their last six games vs. NFC East opponents
Bengals vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Bengals are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Bengals' last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Bengals' last five road games
- Bengals are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The Cardinals are 2-14 straight up in their last 16 home games
- Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC North opponents
Jets vs. Broncos betting trends
- Jets are 2-6 ATS in their last eight
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Jets' last nine games
- Jets are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games
- Jets are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. Broncos
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Jets' last 10 games against AFC opponents
- Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 8-1 in the Broncos' last nine games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
Chiefs vs. Vikings betting trends
- Chiefs are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- Chiefs are 11-1 straight up in their last 12 games
- Chiefs are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC opponents
- Vikings are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Vikings' last 12 games
- Vikings are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games
Cowboys vs. 49ers betting trends
- The Cowboys are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Cowboys' last eight games
- The Cowboys are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October
- 49ers are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games
- 49ers are 16-1 straight up in their last 17 games
- 49ers are 9-0 ATS in their last nine home games
Packers vs. Raiders betting trends
- Packers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- Packers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Raiders
- Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC West opponents
- Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Raiders are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played on Monday.
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two teams
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!