NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 6 (Lions are Red-Hot Against the Spread)
Giving you the best betting trends for all 15 NFL Week 6 games.
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season!
There are 272 NFL regular season games and if you didn't already know, I'm placing a bet on every single one of them. If you want to check out my picks for this week's game, be sure to take a look at the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, I'm going to give you the best betting trends to know for every single game this week. Remember, it's generally not a good strategy to base all of your bets solely on betting trends, but they are great nuggets to keep in mind and help you make some final decisions on where you're placing your bet.
NFL Week 6 betting trends
Broncos vs. Chiefs betting trends
- Broncos are 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 9-1 in the Broncos' last 10 games
- Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Chiefs
- Broncos have lost 10-straight games vs. Chiefs
- Broncos are 2-12 straight up in their last 14 road games
- Chiefs are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Chiefs' last nine games
- Chiefs are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC West opponents
Ravens vs. Titans betting trends
- Ravens are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Ravens' last five games
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- Titans are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Titans' last nine games
- The UNDER is 12-3 in the Titans' last 15 home games
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams
- Titans are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games played in October
Commanders vs. Falcons betting trends
- Commanders are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 13-7 in the Commanders' last 20 games
- Commanders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Falcons
- Commanders are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games
- Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Falcons' last 11 games
- The UNDER is 12-3 in the Falcons' last 15 games vs. NFC East opponents
49ers vs. Browns betting trends
- 49ers are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the 49ers' last five games vs. AFC North opponents
- 49ers are 6-1 straight up in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Browns' last 11 games
- Browns are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC West opponents
- Browns are 0-6 ATS in their last six games played in Week 6.
- The UNDER is 6-0 in the Browns' last six home games
Saints vs. Texans betting trends
- The Saints are 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- Houston is 1-0 against the spread as a home underdog.
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Saints’ five games
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the Texans’ five games
Panthers vs. Dolphins betting trends
- Panthers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Panthers' last six games
- Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. Dolphins
- Panthers are 2-13 straight up in their last 15 road games
- Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- Dolphins are 14-2 straight up in their last 16 home games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Dolphins' last six games vs. NFC South opponents
Seahawks vs. Bengals betting trends
- Seahawks are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Seahawks' last 10 road games
- Seahawks are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC North opponents
- Bengals are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
- The Bengals have won six-straight games against NFC opponents
Colts vs. Jaguars betting trends
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Colts' last 11 games
- Colts are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games vs. Jaguars
- Colts are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games played in Jacksonville
- Colts are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games vs. AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Jaguars' last 10 games
- Jaguars are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against AFC opponents
Vikings vs. Bears betting trends
- Vikings are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games
- Vikings are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Bears
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Vikings' last nine games in Chicago
- Vikings are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC North opponents
- Bears are 2-10-1 ATS in their last 13 games
- The OVER is 5-0 in Bears' games this season
- The Bears have lost nine-straight home games
- Bears are 0-5 ATS in their last five games against NFC North opponents
Patriots vs. Raiders betting trends
- Patriots are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Patriots' last five games
- Patriots are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Raiders
- Raiders are 2-4 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Raiders' last six games
- Raiders are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 home games
Lions vs. Buccaneers betting trends
- Lions are 13-2 against the spread in their last 15 games
- Lions are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games vs. Buccaneers
- Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games
- Buccaneers are 5-14-1 ATS in their last 20 games
- Buccaneers are 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13 home games
Cardinals vs. Rams betting trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Cardinals' last six games
- Rams are 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games vs. Rams
- The OVER is 5-0 the last five times Cardinals played NFC West opponents
- Rams are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games
- Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC West opponents
Eagles vs. Jets betting trends
- The Jets are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 3-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 2-1 against the spread as home dogs this season.
- The OVER is 3-2 in both team’s five contests this season.
Giants vs. Bills betting trends
- Giants are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Giants' last six games
- Giants are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Bills
- The UNDER is 13-2 in the Giants' last 15 games against AFC opponents
- Bills are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Bills' last seven games played in October
Cowboys vs. Chargers betting trends
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Cowboys' last nine games
- Chargers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Cowboys
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Cowboys' last seven road games
- Cowboys are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in October
- Chargers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against NFC East opponents
