NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 8 (Jaguars are Road Warriors)
The best trends to consider before betting on Week 8 of the NFL season.
We're starting to approach the halfway point of the NFL season and we have a full 16-game slate set to take place in Week 8.
If you want my best bet for every single one of those games, you can find them all in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, I'm going to give you the best betting trend for all 16 games this week. Remember, you shouldn't base your bets solely on trends, but they are interesting nuggets that can help you make a final decision on which side to wager on.
If you're going to use any of these trends to get in on the action, I'd recommend you do so at Bet365 because for a limited time, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets when they place their first $10 wager! Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
NFL Week 8 betting trends
Buccaneers vs. Bills betting trends
- Buccaneers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Buccaneers' last seven games
- Buccaneers are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Bills
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Bucs' last 10 road games
- Bucs are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games played in October
- Bills are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
- ills are 15-3 straight up in their last 18 home games
Texans vs. Panthers betting trends
- Texans are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the Texans' last 15 games
- Texans are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Texans are 1-12 straight up in their last 13 games against NFC opponents
- Panthers are 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Panthers' last seven home games
- Panthers are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games vs. AFC South opponents
Patriots vs. Dolphins betting trends
- Patriots are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Patriots' last six games
- Patriots are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- Dolphins are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Patriots
- Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC opponents
Jets vs. Giants betting trends
- Jets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Jets' last 11 games
- Giants are 5-2 straight up in the last seven games vs. Jets
- Jets are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games played in October
- Giants are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Giants' last five games
- The UNDER is 12-5 in the Giants' last 17 home games
Rams vs. Cowboys betting trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Rams' last five games
- Rams are 5-13 straight up in their last 18 games
- Rams are 1-4 ATS in their last five games played in Dallas
- Cowboys are 10-0 straight up in their last 10 home games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Cowboys' last 10 games
Saints vs. Colts betting trends
- Saints are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Colts
- Saints are 12-5 straight up in their last 17 games vs. AFC South teams
- Colts are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Colts’ last nine games
Vikings vs. Packers betting trends
- Vikings are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 road games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Vikings’ last five road games vs. the Packers
- Packers are 14-6 straight up in their last 20 home games.
- Packers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. NFC opponents
Falcons vs. Titans betting trends
- areFalcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Falcons' last five games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Falcons' last seven road games
- Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Titans' last 10 games
- The UNDER is 13-3 in the Titans' last 16 home games
- The Titans area 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in October
Jaguars vs. Steelers betting trends
- Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Jaguars are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games vs. Steelers
- Jaguars are 7-0 ATS in their last seven road games
- Steelers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Steelers' last six games
- Steelers are 8-1 straight up in their last nine games vs. AFC South opponents
Eagles vs. Commanders betting trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five games
- Eagles are 12-2 straight up in their last 12 road games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Eagles' last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
- Commanders are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Commanders' last eight home games
Browns vs. Seahawks betting trends
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Browns' last 13 games
- Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- Browns are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Seahawks' last 11 games
- Seahawks are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Seahawks' last six home games
Chiefs vs. Broncos betting trends
- The Chiefs are 5-2 against the spread this season
- Denver is 1-5-1 against the spread this season
- The Chiefs covered the spread at home against Denver in Week 6.
- Denver is 1-3 against the spread at home this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in Denver’s seven games.
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Chiefs’ seven games.
- Patrick Mahomes is 29-3 SU against AFC West opponents in his career.
Bengals vs. 49ers betting trends
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Bengals' last eight games
- Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. 49ers
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Bengals' last six road games
- 49ers are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games
- 49ers are 10-0 ATS in their last 10 home games
Ravens vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Ravens are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Ravens' last five games
- Ravens are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. Cardinals
- Ravens are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Ravens' last eight games vs. NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Cardinals are 1-13 straight up in their last 14 games
- Cardinals are 0-5 ATS in their last five games played in October
Bears vs. Chargers betting trends
- Bears are 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in Bears' games this season
- Bears are 6-2 straight up and ATS in their last eight games vs. Chargers
- The OVER is 8-1 in the Bears' last nine road games
- Chargers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
Raiders vs. Lions betting trends
- Raiders are 2-4 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Raiders' last five games
- Raiders are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. Lions
- Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games
- Lions are 14-3 ATS in their last 17 games
- Lions are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games
- The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!