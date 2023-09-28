NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 4 (Ravens Have History of Dominating Browns)
Giving you the best betting trends to keep in mind for Week 4 of the NFL season.
Can you believe it's already Week 4 of the NFL season?
There are 272 NFL regular season games and I'm placing a bet on every single one of them. If you want to check out my picks for this week's games, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're going to look at the best betting trends for every single game. You should never solely rely on trends when placing your wagers, but they are interesting tidbits that can help you make your final decision on what bet you're going to place.
If you're getting in on the action this week, I'd recommend doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets AND $150 in sweat-free bets when they place their first $5 wager. Just click the link below and sign up for an account to take advantage of this offer.
Now, let's dive into the best trends for all 16 games this week.
NFL Week 4 betting trends
Lions vs. Packers betting trends
- Lions are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Lions' last five games
- Lions are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games against the Packers
- Lions have won five straight games against NFC North opponents
- Packers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 13-6 in the Packers' last 19 games against NFC North opponents
Falcons vs. Jaguars betting trends
- Falcons are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Falcons' last six games
- Falcons are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against Jaguars
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Falcons' last eight games vs. AFC opponents
- Jaguars are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between these teams
- Jaguars are 1-19 straight up in their last 20 games against NFC opponents
- Jaguars are 0-10 ATS in their last 10 games against NFC South opponents
Steelers vs. Texans betting trends
- Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Steelers' last nine games
- Steelers are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six games vs. Texans
- Steelers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC opponents
- Steelers are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games
- Texans have lost eight straight home games
- Texans are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC North opponents
Rams vs. Colts betting trends
- Rams are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games
- Rams are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. Colts
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Rams' last 10 games vs. AFC opponents
- Colts are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Colts are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against NFC West opponents
Vikings vs. Panthers betting trends
- Vikings are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Vikings' last 11 games
- Vikings are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. NFC opponents
- Vikings are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
- The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Panthers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games played in October
Buccaneers vs. Saints betting trends
- Buccaneers are 4-14-1 ATS in their last 19 games
- The UNDER is 7-13 in the Buccaneers' last 20 games
- Saints are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Buccaneers
- Buccaneers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games
- The UNDER is 9-0 in the Saints' last nine games
- Saints are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
Commanders vs. Eagles betting trends
- Commanders are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Commanders' last five games
- Commanders are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games
- Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 7-2 the last nine games the Eagles hosted the Commanders
Dolphins vs. Bills betting trends
- Dolphins are 6-0 ATS in their last six games
- Dolphins are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games vs. Bills
- Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games.
- Bills are 10-2 straight up in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings between these two teams
- Bills are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC East opponents
Bengals vs. Titans betting trends
- Bengals are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bengals' last five games
- Bengals are 6-0 ATS in their last six games vs. Titans
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Bengals' last six road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Titans' last seven games
- The Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games
- Titans have won eight straight games in October
Ravens vs. Browns betting trends
- Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 13-5 in the Ravens' last 18 games
- Ravens are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Browns
- Ravens are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games vs. Browns
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Browns' last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Browns are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games vs. AFC North opponents
Broncos vs. Bears betting trends
- Broncos are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Broncos' last eight games
- Broncos are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Bears
- Bears are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 11-3 in the Bears' last 14 games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
Raiders vs. Chargers betting trends
- Raiders are 2-4 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven games vs. Chargers on the road
- Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC West opponents
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the last 13 meetings between these two teams
- Chargers are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games played in October
Patriots vs. Cowboys betting trends
- Patriots are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- Patriots are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games vs. Cowboys
- Patriots are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games played in October
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Cowboys are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games played in Week 4
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five games
Cardinals vs. 49ers betting trends
- Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Cardinals are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games
- Cardinals are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC West opponents
- 49ers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games
- 49ers are 15-1 straight up in their last 16 games
- 49ers are 8-0 ATS in their last eight home games
Chiefs vs. Jets betting trends
- Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Chiefs' last seven games
- Chiefs are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games vs. Jets
- Jets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Jets' last eight games
- Jets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in October
Seahawks vs. Giants betting trends
- Seahawks are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games
- Seahawks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Giants
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Seahawks' last five games vs. NFC East opponents
- Giants are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Giants' last 20 home games
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!