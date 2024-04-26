NFL Draft Odds: Who Will be the First Running Back Selected?
Breaking down the latest betting odds for which running back will be selected first on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Just because the first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, doesn't mean we don't have any storylines heading into Day 2.
One of the top things to keep an eye on is which running back will be the first selected at the position. The devaluing of the position and a relatively weak draft class has resulted in no running backs being selected in the opening round and we likely will need to wait a little bit into Day 2 to finally see one selected.
So, which one will be the first one off the board? Let's find out the oddsmakers think.
Which running back will be drafted first?
Oddsmakers have Jonathon Brooks from Texas to be the first running back selected at -155 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 60.78% chance he's the first at the position to be selected.
There's an obvious fit for Brooks that could come with the 56th overall pick, currently owned by the Dallas Cowboys. After not getting the production they would have hoped from Tony Pollard last season, they've moved on from him and now have a hole at that position in their depth chart. A Texas guy staying in-state to play for the Cowboys almost makes too much sense.
The next most likely candidate is Trey Benson from Florida State at +200 odds.
Personally, I'm going with a long-shot pick in Blake Corum from Michigan at +1100. I broke down why in my "3 best long shot bets for the NFL Draft" article which I wrote earlier this week:
"Let's take a shot at Blake Corum to be the first back taken. He's in a unique position with his former coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, now coaching the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Not only that, but the Chargers are in need of a running back with Austin Ekeler now on the Washington Commanders. If the Chargers are ready to draft a running back in the second round, Harbaugh may opt for Corum even if Brooks and Benson are still on the board."
