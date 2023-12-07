NFL Fraud Power Rankings (Are the Lions Overrated Right Now?)
Ranking the top five most fraudulent and overrated teams in the NFL heading into Week 14.
As the season enters it's final stretch, the ranking the most fraudulent teams in the NFL has become more and more tough because with each passing week, we start to see what each team truly is, and not to pat myself on the back too much, but the teams on this list of been exposed and have begun losing games.
Once the general public starts calling a team overrated, then they ideally wouldn't be on this list. If everyone thinks they're overrated then they aren't overrated, that's the way things work. I only know I'm doing this list right when I start receiving e-mails from fans of these teams calling me a moron.
With that being said, there's still a case for five teams I'm eyeing to call them fraudulent and overrated. Let's dive into them.
Most Overrated Team in the NFL
5) Detroit Lions (Last Week: Not Ranked)
The Detroit Lions are a good team, there's no denying that, but the dream of the Lions being a true Super Bowl contender is officially dead. Their defense just doesn't have enough juice to get it done and Jared Goff has started turning the ball over again.
The Lions are 21st in opponent yards per play, 17th in opponent EPA/Play, and 26th in opponent success rate. That's not going to get it done. They'll be in the playoffs, but don't invest on any futures for this team.
4) Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 5)
Of all teams currently sitting in a playoff spot in the NFL, the Steelers rank last in Net Yards per Play. They're 23rd in the NFL in that stat at -0.4, with the next closest playoff team being the Jaguars, who come in at 20th.
To be honest, they may not belong on this list because there are few people out there who actually think this is a good team. But, at 7-5, they'll be on here as long as they're sitting in a postseason berth and they'll likely improve to 8-5 on Thursday night when they play the dusty New England Patriots.
3) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 2)
In my opinion, the Jaguars are the clear No. 2 most fraudulent team in the NFL, but with Trevor Lawrence getting hurt, I've dropped them down to No. 3. Nobody thinks they can contend without Lawrence, so we'll see if/when he returns to the lineup.
In my opinion, even if he does come back, this team has no chance. They're 20th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play and are in the bottom half of the league in just about every single metric. Even their defense has taken a step back, allowing Jake Browning to look like Joe Burrow on Monday night.
This team stinks.
2) Denver Broncos (Last Week: 3)
Stop being afraid of the Broncos and calling them a playoff contender. We saw what happened last week against the Texans when their turnover luck finally dried up and I wouldn't be surprised if we see the same result this Sunday against the Chargers.
They're 29th in the league in Net Yards per Play with only the Commanders, Panthers, Bengals, and Giants ranking worse.
1) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 1)
Finally, the Eagles lost in a big way so I could finally stop looking like a complete moron for claiming they aren't nearly as good as their record. I think they suffer their second-straight loss against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Their defense went from an average unit in the first half of the season to being a straight up bad unit. Philadelphia ranks 24th in opponent yards per play (5.4), 27th in opponent EPA per Play, and 20th in opponent success rate. The most damning part of their defense has been their third down performance. They're dead last in the NFL opponent third down conversion rate, allowing teams to convert 47.27% of third downs against them.
The Eagles have a Net Yards per Play of -0.8 over their last three games. They now have a Net yards per Play this season of 0.0. Do you know who that's tied with? My Atlanta Falcons.
YIKES!