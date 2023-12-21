NFL Fraud Power Rankings (Don't Hand the NFC South to Tampa Bay Quite Yet)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the list of the top five most fraudulent teams in the NFL.
So, with me being more and more right as the season progresses, it makes this list even harder to make on a weekly basis. With that being said, I still need to take a stand and rank the five most fraudulent team in the NFL, so let's jump into it.
Most Overrated Teams in the NFL
5) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 4)
As I said in the intro, it's hard to still have this team on my fraudulent list because the majority of NFL fans now see them for who they are. In order to be a fraud, most people need to think you're a good team.
I know I'm on the right path when I have fans of a team I put on this list sending me mean e-mails and Twitter messages. Still, now I have Eagles' fans starting to agree with me, so I don't know if I can even put them on this list anymore, but I will because they are still significant favorites to win the NFC East. They've now fallen to 16th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play.
4) Denver Broncos (Last Week: 2)
The Denver Broncos got exposed last weekend against the Detroit Lions, but based on their point spread against the New England Patriots, they're still fraudulent. This team being a 6.5-point favorite is ridiculous. They're 30th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play with only the Commanders and Giants ranking worse. Their turnover luck has given them several wins this season.
I think the Patriots beat the fraudulent Broncos on Sunday night.
3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: Not Ranked)
Nobody thinks the Buccaneers are a Super Bowl contender, but people are handing them the NFC South with three weeks remaining. I'd argue against that. I think the Bucs are the worst of the three teams in contention for the division and I think they lose in Week 16 against the Jaguars and Week 17 against the Saints and end up missing the playoffs.
The Bucs are 25th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.5, well below the Saints and Falcons who both rank in the top half of the NFL in that stat. Don't crown them NFC South champs quite yet.
2) Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 3)
The Browns have been lucky the past few weeks to escape with wins and we need to stop praising Joe Flacco. He has been below average at best since starting for the Browns, but has been bailed out by their defense on a weekly basis. Their offense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 29th in the league in yards per play.
It's likely too late for them to choke away a playoff spot, but I guarantee you I'll be betting against them in the Wild Card Round.
1) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 1)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a below average team from an analytics perspective all season and have been straight up bad lately, sporting a Net Yards per Play of -1 over their last three games. They're lucky they have such an easy stretch of games to close out the year with matchups against the Bucs, Panthers, and Titans because if they had even an average schedule, I'd bet on them to miss the playoffs.
The Jaguars are in a lot of trouble and it might be time to ask if Trevor Lawrence is truly the guy.