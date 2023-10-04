NFL Fraud Power Rankings Week 5 (Cowboys Continue to Get Lucky)
The Dallas Cowboys are the most fraudulent team in the NFL ahead of Week 5 of the NFL season.
The official Iain MacMillan NFL Fraud Rankings are back.
I'm here to tell you all who the most fraudulent teams are in the league. Records can be deceiving and so can public opinion. Don't let the (other) media convince you that teams are better than they are! I'm the only one brave enough to give you the actual truth.
Most Fraudulent Teams in the NFL
5) Houston Texans (Last Week: Not Ranked)
Nobody is expecting the Houston Texans to be an actual contender this season, but I'm starting to hear some whispers that they're a good team. One of those whispers came from a Twitter (X?) account that allegedly belongs to Matt Canada. The tweet reads:
"San Fran and Houston are juggernauts that the Steelers met at the wrong time."
Excuse me? Juggernauts? Yeah, right.
4) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: Not Ranked)
I still believe the Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFC, if not the best, but their metrics through four games despite a 4-0 record are forcing me to put them on this list. They haven't been nearly as dominant as they were in 2022 and they rank just 10th in the NFL in net yards per play (+0.4) through their first four games.
Their defense needs to step up if they want to keep their perfect record intact.
3) Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 4)
You can slot the Buffalo Bills right in there with the Eagles. A team with a great record (3-1) and currently has the best average win margin in the NFL, yet something seems to be amiss. They're just 12th in the NFL in net yards per play, behind teams like the Ravens, Lions, Vikings, Browns, and Rams.
They also rank dead last in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing teams to gain 6.3 yards per rush against them. It's going to be hard to be a Super Bowl contender if you're going to let teams run all over you like that.
2) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 3)
Everyone has started singing the praises of the Jacksonville Jaguars after beating the Atlanta Falcons in London on Sunday, but the final score wasn't indicative of the game. In fact, the Falcons outgained them in that game 5.0 yards per play to 4.7 yards per play. Luckily for them, Atlanta has a QB that handed them back-to-back interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.
The Jaguars rank 25th in the NFL in net yards per play at -0.4. They might be the biggest frauds in the AFC until I see them win in impressive fashion.
1) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 1)
The Dallas Cowboys once again top my list of most fraudulent teams in the NFL. Are they good? Yes. Are they great? No.
They're second in the NFL in takeaways per game and a good chunk of their points in their three wins this season have come on defensive and special teams scores. Sure, there's some skill to forcing turnovers, but I firmly believe they're more often than not the result of the offense making a mistake than the defense making a play.
The Cowboys are just ninth in the NFL in net yards per play despite playing the easiest schedule in the NFL the first four weeks.
They're in for a rude awakening on Sunday night when they play an actual good team in the San Francisco 49ers.
