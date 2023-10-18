NFL Fraud Power Rankings Week 7 (The Jaguars are a Bad Football Team)
Power ranking the top five most fraudulent teams in the NFL ahead of Week 7.
It's time to write my favorite article of the week; the official Iain Mac Fraud Rankings!
Here, I get to call out the teams that I don't think are nearly as good as the general public thinks they are. Last week, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who took the top spot on the list. Can they hold on to the top spot this week? Read on to find out.
Most Fraudulent Teams in the NFL
5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 4)
The Buccaneers fell to the Lions in Week 6 and were exposed for being the frauds they were, but I still hear whispers in the wind that they're a "solid football team". No, no they are not.
This team is 23rd in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.3, have the worst run game in the NFL, and a completely middling defense. They will not win the NFC South this year and they will fall off these rankings when they lost to the Falcons this Sunday and the world finally puts to rest the notion that they can be a playoff contender.
4) New York Jets (Last Week: Not Ranked)
What happened to everyone talking about how bad of a football team the New York Jets are? They were the laughing stock of the league and then they beat a terrible Broncos team and an Eagles team that had their worst game since 2021 and now we're all of a sudden calling them "feisty" and a potential playoff team?
What are we doing here?!
NFL fans have shorter memories than goldfish. This team stinks out loud. Even their defense, which was an elite unit last year, has been fine, not great, this season.
3) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 2)
The Eagles drop a spot in the fraud rankings this week after losing to the Jets, but they're likely going to stay on this list unless they lose a couple of more game or start playing at better than an above average level.
They're just eighth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play but we're still treating them like the team that walked all over the NFC last season. This Sunday's game against the Dolphins is going to be a huge measuring stick for this team.
2) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 5)
I must be taking crazy pills. This Cowboys team got absolutely smoked two weeks ago and everyone finally agreed with me that they aren't a good football team and then they barely escape with a win against the Chargers and now Cowboys fans are back to planning the Super Bowl parade route?
The Cowboys have had an unbelievably easy schedule to start the season but they're just 13th in Net Yards per Play (0.0), which is one spot below the Falcons and one spot above the Packers. Gross.
They're on BYE this week so I expect them to be right back in this spot in next week's rankings.
1) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 1)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have won three-straight games but in all three games they were outgained in yards per play. Even in their 37-20 win against the Colts this past week, they were outgained 4.7 yards per play to 3.8 yards per play.
They're now 26th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.6. They're 24th in that stat (-0.7) over the last three games. You can't make the argument this is an elite football team.
They now lead the NFL in what might be the biggest indicator of "luck" in the NFL, and that's takeaways per game, averaging 2.5 takeovers per contest. They're also third in turnover margin per game at +1.2.
Turnovers are more of a result of an offense making a mistake than the defense making a play. If they had a league-average mark in turnover margin per game, they'd have a much uglier record than they currently have.
