NFL Fraud Power Rankings Week 6 (Don't be Fooled by the Jaguars)
The Jacksonville Jaguars take the top spot in the latest fraud rankings in the NFL.
Well, well, well. The Fraud Rankings are inevitable.
After ranking the Dallas Cowboys as the biggest fraud in the NFL for two-straight weeks, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in embarrassing fashion on Sunday Night Football, just as I predicted.
In fact, they lost so bad that they actually drop on my fraud rankings since it's public knowledge now that they're frauds. True frauds are teams who everyone else thinks are good and I'm the only one smelling them out for being the bums they truly are.
Most Fraudulent Teams in the NFL
5) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 1)
As I said, when the world starts to realize how much of a fraud a team truly is, they have to fall on this list. The top spots are reserved for teams who only my keen eye can see as frauds. Still, I'll keep them on the list since there are still Cowboys believers out there.
Not only did they lose by a million points to the 49ers, but they dropped all the way to 20th in Net Yards per Play despite playing nobody but bums the first four weeks of the season. Yikes.
4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: Not Ranked)
Nobody thinks the Buccaneers are legitimate contenders, but their BYE Week and a 3-1 has somehow allowed people to forget how bad this team is. Even my co-host, Sterling Holmes, on Stacking The Box mentioned this week that the Buccaneers will win the NFC South. Not a chance.
They're 18th in Net Yards per Play and are in for a rude awakening against the Lions this Sunday.
3) Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: Not Ranked)
I don't know what it is about BYE weeks, but people's opinions of teams seem to increase when they don't play.
I've actually been impressed by the Seahawks this season, but I'm seeing some people calling the Seahawks the fourth best team in the NFC which is a wild take. Let's pump the breaks on them a little bit. Let's not forget two of their three wins this season came against arguably the worst two teams in the league in the Panthers and Giants.
Their Week 9 game against the Ravens and Week 12 game against the 49ers will give us a true feel for how good this team is, but I unfortunately have to list them as frauds until then if they keep winning.
2) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 4)
I'll say the same thing I said about the Eagles last week. I think they'll eventually get back to looking like the Eagles of last year, but they haven't looked near that dominant despite being 5-0. Despite being just one of two undefeated teams, their average scoring margin is +7.4, worse than five teams who have at least one loss on the year.
The Eagles are also eighth in Net Yards per Play and their defense has been above average so far. I need to see them beat up a few teams in a big way before I take them off this list.
1) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 2)
We have a new No. 1 most fraudulent team in the NFL!
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-2 and people are starting to buy in on them after two-straight wins in London, but I'd advise you to hold off. They're a measly 26th in Net Yards per Play this season, one spot below the Bears and one spot above the Commanders.
Their offense also ranks just 21st in the league in EPA/Play. That's not good for a team that was supposed to be a legitimate contender in the AFC this season.
Don't be shocked if the Colts upset them this Sunday.
