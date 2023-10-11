NFL Net Yards Per Play Report: Cowboys Stumble Down Rankings
Breaking down the latest Net Yards per Play standings ahead of Week 6 action in the NFL.
The NFL season marches on as we prepare for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
We have plenty of stats available to use to evaluate just how good teams are this season, and my favorite one to look at is "Net Yards per Play", which is the number you're left with when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and subtract the yards given up per play on defense.
Remember, Net Yards per Play isn't the only stat we should look at. Things like turnovers, red zone efficiency, and penalties are taken into account in this metric, but it does give us a good starting point for the rest of our process.
Let's take a look at where each team ranks in this stat heading into Week 6.
Net Yards per Play Standings Week 6
Cowboys have proven to be frauds
I was correct last week when I made the claim the Cowboys were the most fraudulent team in the NFL. Not only did they lost 42-10 to the 49ers, but they've stumbled down the Net Yards per Play standings and now sit at 20th at -0.2.
Can they even be considered a fraud at this point or are they just a bad football team? People are asking.
Things won't get much easier for them this week when they head to Los Angeles on Monday Night Football to take on the Chargers. With that being said, oddsmakers still have faith in them and have the Cowboys set as small road favorites.
Jaguars not as good as record indicates
Another team that we should be pumping our brakes on is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are sitting at 3-2 but have yet to look impressive.
Through Week 5, the jaguars are 26th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.6. That's one spot below the Chicago Bears and only one spot above the Washington Commanders. Their defense has played well all season, but their highly touted offense hasn't looked as explosive as most people expected them to.
It's one of the main reasons I'm taking the points with the Colts when these two AFC South teams meet on Sunday.
