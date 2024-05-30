NFL Offensive Player of the Year Power Rankings (Tyreek Hill Poised for a Big 2024 Season)
The 2024 NFL season is still a few months away but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about what's to come and place a few bets.
Now that the schedule has been released, sportsbooks have released odds for every market imaginable. One of the markets that's available for us to bet on is who is going to be named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Recently, the MVP has turned into the "best quarterback award" and the Offensive Player of the Year has become the "best non-quarterback award". It's been the case for five straight seasons now that a running back or wide receiver has been named the Offensive Player of the Year and the odds indicate we can expect the same in 2024.
I'm going to power ranking the top 10 players who I think will be the top contenders to win it this season.
Offensive Player of the Year Power Rankings
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
10) De'Von Achane +4500
De'Von Achance battled injuries throughout his rookie season which resulted in accumulating just 103 carries, but he made the most of them, averaging a blistering 7.8 yards per carry. That level of efficiency likely isn't sustainable, but if he can get anywhere near that production in 2024 while increasing his carries, he's going to be one of the best players in the NFL, no question about it.
9) Puka Nacua +2500
If it wasn't for C.J. Stroud's unbelievable rookie season, Puka Nacua would've been named Offensive Rookie of the Year. He hauled in 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. If he can improve on that in his second year, he's going to be one of the best receivers in the NFL and may follow in his teammate Cooper Kupp's steps in winning Offensive Player of the Year.
With that being said, Kupp still being on the team will take away from Nacua's production enough that I don't think this is the year to bet on him to win the award.
8) Breece Hall +2500
Because the Jets were so bad last season, people don't fully understand just how good Breece Hall was. Teams stacked the box against the Jets knowing running the ball was the only thing they could do, but he still managed to average 4.5 yards per carry while adding another 591 yards through the air.
Now that Rodgers is healthy, teams won't be able to stack the box like they did last year. That should open things up in a big way for Hall.
7) Justin Jefferson +1000
There's no question that Justin Jefferson, the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, is one of the very best receivers in the NFL, but with the Vikings going through a bit of a rebuild, his production is going to be hurt by the lack of elite quarterback play. No receiver will win this award with Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy throwing them the ball.
6) Saquon Barkley +2000
Saquon Barkley is going from objectively the worst offensive line in the NFL to the best run-blocking offensive line in the NFL when he made the change from the New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was already a dynamic playmaker with New York and now that he has a much better-supporting cast in Philadelphia, the sky is the limit for him.
Outside of McCaffrey, Barkley may have the best chance amongst all running backs to be named Offensive Player of the Year.
5) Amon-Ra St. Brown +2100
Amon-Ra St. Brown finished third in the NFL in receiving yards last season with 1,515 despite playing just 16 games. He is the No. 1 weapon on the Detroit Lions' offense which means he's going to have a great chance to win this award. His numbers weren't far behind the likes of Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb. If he takes another step forward in 2024, he may finish above them.
4) Ja'Marr Chase +1000
Ja'Marr Chase was hurt by the injury to Joe Burrow last season and he had a nagging injury of his own. Now that he and Burrow are healthy, he should be able to return to his elite level of production.
My biggest concern with Chase is the presence of Tee Higgins, who is going to share the production at that position with Chase. That doesn't mean he can't win this award, but he's going to have to take a significant step forward this season.
3) CeeDee Lamb +1000
CeeDee Lamb finished second in receiving yards in the NFL last season with 1,749 while also hauling in 12 touchdowns. One advantage Lamb has above some of the other receivers on this list is that he's the clear No. 1 option on the team with no other big names who will steal targets from him. That's evident when you see he led the NFL in targets last season with 181.
In my opinion, he's the clear No. 3 option to win this award.
2) Christian McCaffrey +900
Christian McCaffrey won this award last season and nothing is saying he can't win it again in 2024. He is a dream fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense and his versatility is unmatched.
Not only did he lead the league in rushing yards with 1,167, but he added 564 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through the air. As a result, he had the most all-purpose yards in the NFL by 161 yards, despite not playing in the final week of the season.
If he stays healthy, it's going to be tough to argue against him winning the award in back-to-back seasons.
1) Tyreek Hill +700
Tyreek Hill was on pace to rack up 2,000 receiving yards last season before a nagging late-season injury slowed down his production. He still finished with the most receiving yards in the NFL with 1,799 despite playing in only 16 games. he averaged a blistering 15.1 yards per reception and 112.4 yards per game.
If he can stay healthy for all 17 games this season and if he can sniff 2,000 receiving yards, voters won't be able to give the award to anyone other than Hill.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.