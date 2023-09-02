NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds (Ja’Marr Chase Favored; Tyreek Hill Undervalued?)
Breaking down the odds for the Offensive Player of the Year award in the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 NFL season is upon us, which means it's time to lock in all of your preseason futures bets ahead of Week 1.
One of the best futures to wager on is the Offensive Player of the Year, as it’s usually an award that jumps to a new player every season – and it’s not quarterback exclusive like the MVP has become.
Last season, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson won the award, making him the second straight receiver to win the award.
Here’s how the last few seasons have gone for the OPOY winner:
- 2022: Justin Jefferson
- 2021: Cooper Kupp
- 2020: Derrick Henry
- 2019: Michael Thomas
- 2018: Patrick Mahomes
- 2017: Todd Gurley
This season, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase is favored to win the award, but he’s at 10/1 odds to do so. That means there’s some serious value on the board if you can pick the winner.
2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Can Justin Jefferson go back-to-back?
Jefferson is expected to have yet another great season – and he’s being drafted No. 1 in most fantasy drafts – but that doesn’t mean he’s a great bet to win Offensive Player of the Year.
The key here is the precedent, and no player has won Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons since Marshall Faulk when he won it in 1999, 2000 and 20001.
That puts Jefferson in a tough spot, even if he’s amongst the leaders in the odds, since it appears voters like spreading this award around.
Tyreek Hill is a solid bet for Offensive Player of the Year
My favorite bet for Offensive Player of the Year in the 2023 season is Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.
Last season, Hill made 119 receptions on an insane 170 targets for 1,710 yards and seven scores. What’s most impressive about Hill’s 2022 campaign is that he did it with three different quarterbacks.
With Tua Tagovailao suffering multiple concussions last season, Hill was forced to play with Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater at times in 2022.
If Tua stays healthy – which could be a big ask – in 2023, Hill’s numbers should be even better. He’s the No. 1 target in an offense that has another threat on the outside in Jaylen Waddle, and there’s a chance the Dolphins trade for a running back this season as well after being rumored to be interested in Jonathan Taylor.
That would open up the offense more for Hill, who is already a matchup nightmare because of his speed. I think if Tua stays healthy, Hill has a shot at 2,000 yards, which would almost guarantee him the OPOY award.
