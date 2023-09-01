NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team Ahead of Week 1
Breaking down the playoff odds for every NFL team ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.
By Peter Dewey
We’re less than a week away from the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, which means it’s a perfect time to share the expectations for each team in the playoff market.
Oddsmakers have set the lines for every team to make the playoffs, with the loaded AFC featuring a few teams at plus money – or close to a pick’em – to make the postseason.
That could be a chance for bettors to find some value if they pick the right teams to earn the wild card berths in the AFC.
In the NFC, things are much more open. With Aaron Rodgers moving on from Green Bay, the NFC North is anyone’s for the taking, although the Minnesota Vikings – last year’s division champs – may be getting a little disrespect in the market.
In the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing Tom Brady has opened the door for any team to make the playoffs, with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons looking like the most likely candidates.
While betting on these futures can lead to a lot of ups and downs throughout the season, there is nothing better than cashing a bet that you called 18 weeks before.
You can bet on one team to make or miss the playoffs, every team or just a few. But if you do, you should be doing it at DraftKings Sportsbook, especially if you’re a new user. Why? Well, new users that use the link below just need to sign up, deposit and wager $5 – that’s it – to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.
You could even use those bonus bets for some of these NFL futures bets. I’m just saying.
Here’s where every NFL team stands in the playoff market ahead of Week 1:
AFC Playoff Odds
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
NFC Playoff Odds
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.