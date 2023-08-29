NFL Power Rankings Following 2023 Preseason (How Will Rookie Quarterbacks Fare?)
The 2023 preseason is over, so we're power ranking the NFL teams ahead of Week 1.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL preseason is over, which means the focus shifts to the regular season and who will eventually win Super Bowl 58.
One of the biggest stories of the season is that all three rookie quarterbacks that were taken in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft will start for their respective teams. CJ Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick, was named a starter by Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Sunday.
Can any of the rookies lead their team to the playoffs? I'm breaking down the top Super Bowl contenders, and their odds, in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
Two words. Patrick Mahomes. As long as he's healthy, the Chiefs are elite Super Bowl contenders.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
The Eagles are heavily favored in the NFC East, and they should be given the depth on their roster on both sides of the ball.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (+1100)
Is this finally the season where Joe Burrow and the Bengals win a Super Bowl? The team has come close in back-to-back campaigns.
4. Buffalo Bills (+1000)
Josh Allen and the Bills aren't the favorites in the AFC, but they have a chance to make some noise for a little more of an underdog role.
5. San Francisco 49ers (+1000)
The Brock Purdy is officially here. San Francisco traded Trey Lance, giving the keys to the former seventh-round pick.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+1800)
The Ravens are always in the conversation for the playoffs, but they need Lamar Jackson to stay healthy to truly compete for a Super Bowl.
7. New York Jets (+1800)
Aaron Rodgers looked terrific in the preseason, tossing a TD pass to Garrett Wilson on Saturday. The Jets are playoffs or bust this season.
8. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)
Trey Lance is a Cowboy, but that shouldn't matter in 2023. Dallas needs Dak Prescott to play at an MVP level to have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000)
Jacksonville is a sneaky price in the futures market since it has an easy path to a division title in the AFC South.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
The AFC West is loaded, but the Los Angeles Chargers should be in the conversation for a playoff spot again in 2023.
11. Detroit Lions (+2200)
Detroit is the favorite in the NFC North after finishing strong in the 2022 season.
12. Miami Dolphins (+2500)
The Dolphins are a trendy bet in 2023, but they'll need to stay healthy, something that was an issue last season.
13. Minnesota Vikings (+3500)
Don't sleep on Kirk Cousins the Vikings winning the NFC North against a bunch of unproven teams.
14. Seattle Seahawks (+3500)
Seattle has one of the best young rosters in the NFL, but Geno Smith has to prove that 2022 wasn't a fluke.
15. Cleveland Browns (+3500)
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are in the conversation for a playoff spot, but the veteran quarterback wasn't great this offseason in camp.
16. New Orleans Saints (+4000)
The Saints have a great path to the NFC South title, but it'll all come down to if Derek Carr can bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season.
17. Denver Broncos (+4500)
If last season taught us anything, it's to be careful when backing the Broncos. Russell Wilson's play under Sean Payton could move this team off of the fringe of the playoff conversation in the AFC.
18. New England Patriots (+6500)
I won't count out a Bill Belichick-led team, but I also am not sold on Mac Jones yet.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
The Steelers have a tough division, and the only reason I have them at No. 19 is because Kenny Pickett is likely the worst QB in the AFC North. I still think they push for a 9-8 season.
20. New York Giants (+6500)
Can the Giants make the playoffs in the 2023 season? After taking a huge step forward in 2022, New York is hoping Daniel Jones is going to keep improving.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+6000)
Atlanta is a popular pick to win the NFC South, and it certainly has a good path to do so (second easiest schedule in the NFL). It'll come down to how well Desmond Ridder plays in his first full season of action.
22. Green Bay Packers (+6500)
The NFC North is wide open, but until we know what Jordan Love really brings to the table, the Packers are a risky bet in the futures market.
23. Chicago Bears (+6000)
The Bears have a higher win total than I expected, and while I believe in Justin Fields, I'm not sure this team is going to be as good as many think.
24. Tennessee Titans (+8000)
If the Titans aren't contending for a playoff spot, it wouldn't be shocking to see one -- or both -- of Will Levis and Malik Willis this season.
25. Carolina Panthers (+8000)
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young looked solid in the preseason, but does he have enough help to win the NFC South?
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+8000)
The Raiders are in a tough division, and after disappointing in 2023, I don't see much changing even with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.
27. Los Angeles Rams (+8000)
Will Matthew Stafford bounce back and stay healthy? That's going to make or break Los Angeles' season.
28. Washington Commanders (+6500)
Sam Howell will start for the Commanders, but the jury is still out on whether or not he can be an effective NFL player.
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000)
Tampa Bay's odds have moved from +9000 to +10000 to win the Super Bowl. I'm shocked this team didn't go after Trey Lance given its quarterback situation.
30. Indianapolis Colts (+15000)
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts, and he should be a fun player to watch due to his dual-threat ability. However, oddsmakers aren't sold on that turning into wins.
31. Houston Texans (+20000)
CJ Stroud should raise the ceiling in Houston, but I'm not sold on the cast around him to be good enough for this team to make the playoffs.
32. Arizona Cardinals (+40000)
The Cardinals will begin the 2023 season with Kyler Murray on the PUP list and they released Colt McCoy. Their win total has dropped from 4.5 to 3.5 and they have seen their Super Bowl odds double. Not ideal.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.