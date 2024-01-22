NFL Power Rankings Ahead of NFC and AFC Championship Games (Does AFC Have the Edge?)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds entering the championship round of the playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
And then there were four.
The NFL playoffs are down to the AFC and NFC Championship Games, after some thrilling action over the weekend that concluded with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advancing to their sixth straight AFC title game with a win over the Buffalo Bills.
Kansas City will head to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC. In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions, although it was the Lions who may have looked more impressive in the divisional round.
Here's a look at the opening odds for each game -- if you're interested in betting on them early in the week.
With just four teams left, the 49ers are the clear favorite in the Super Bowl odds, but should they be? Baltimore put together the most impressive showing on the weekend while San Fran nearly was knocked out by the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers.
This week's NFL Power Rankings may be surprising to some. Let's break them down.
If you're looking to bet on the latest Super Bowl odds, you can do so at FanDuel Sportsbook this week! For a limited time, FanDuel is offering new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below and place a $5 wager on a team!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Playoff Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Baltimore Ravens (+200)
Lamar Jackson put up four combined scores in the divisional round, and the Ravens have been the best team in football all season long -- in my opinion. Now, Baltimore gets to at least Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who may be the most dangerous team left. If Baltimore wins, it will take on a team that it blew out (Detroit or San Fran) already this season in the Super Bowl.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+350)
Six seasons as a starter, six AFC title appearances. Patrick Mahomes is one-of-a-kind, and he's already won two Super Bowls in his career, more than the rest of the field remaining in the playoffs. The Chiefs have a great defense -- not as good as Baltimore's -- and the best quarterback in the NFL. They are extremely undervalued at +350 odds.
3. San Francisco 49ers (+145)
I am concerned for the 49ers, as the team did not look sharp against Green Bay. Sure, Brock Purdy and company orchestrated a game-winning drive, but can they do that against Detroit? The Lions have been humming on offense, and there's a chance the 49ers don't have star Deebo Samuel. I don't believe they should be this heavily favored to win the Super Bowl with arguably the worst quarterback of the remaining four teams.
4. Detroit Lions (+750)
Oddsmakers don't believe in the Lions at all, but at +750 are they worth a sprinkle? I think so, as San Fran wasn't nearly as dominant in the divisional round as one may expect and is just 3-6 ATS as a home favorite this season. It'll come down to whether or not Detroit's defense can hold up on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.