NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Super Bowl 58 (Oddsmakers Giving 49ers the Edge)
The latest NFL Power Rankings based on Super Bowl odds two weeks ahead of Super Bowl 58.
By Peter Dewey
The stage is set for Super Bowl 58, and we have a rematch of Super Bowl 54, as the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers for the right to hoise the Lombardi Trophy this season.
These two teams made the Super Bowl in very different ways -- especially in Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games.
Kansas City put together a dominant playoff run, upsetting the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills as moneyline underdogs on their way to a fourth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons.
The team opened as a 2.5-point underdog in Super Bowl 58, but that line has already moved down to Chiefs +1. This is a sign that even though oddsmakers favor the 49ers, bettors are no longer going to pass up a chance to bet on Patrick Mahomes as an underdog.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers had to orchestrate another comeback win in the NFC Championship Game. San Fran trailed by 17 at the half, but the team played flawless football in the second half.
Overall, the 49ers scored 27 unanswered points to take a 34-24 lead before ultimately winning 34-31. It was an inspired second half performance, and oddsmakers still view the 49ers as the favorite to win the Super Bowl this season.
However, should we trust that? Mahomes got the best of the 49ers in Super Bowl 54, and he showed last season he can win a Super Bowl outright as an underdog.
Here's a look at how I'm ranking these two teams ahead of Super Bowl 58:
Super Bowl 58 Odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (-102)
They may be underdogs in Super Bowl 58, but the Chiefs deserve the No. 1 spot in this week's rankings.
Kansas City has gone on an extremely impressive run to the Super Bowl, and the team's experience and star power (Mahomes and Travis Kelce) has be evident all postseason.
Mahomes has been dominant as an underdog in hi NFL career, going 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 straight up, so I have no issue in taking him to win this Super Bowl, especially with the odds movement towards the Chiefs.
Over the last 16 seasons, the team on the right side of the early line movement has gone on to cover in 11 of the last 16 games. While that wasn't the case last season, oddsmakers once again set Mahomes as a dog in that game.
Have they finally learned their lesson? I think Mahomes and the Chiefs should be favored to win a third Super Bowl in the Andy Reid era.
2. San Francisco 49ers (-118)
I don't want to take anything away from the second half that the San Francisco 49ers played against Detroit, because it was likely the most impressive half of football we've seen all postseason.
That being said, can they get away with falling behind again this postseason? I don't think so.
Slow starts are extremely worrisome when Mahomes is one the other side, and the 49ers have struggled all season long as favorites. The team went 3-7 (including playoffs) against the spread as a home favorite, and overall the 49ers were 9-10 ATS when favored this season.
San Francisco may be a little healthier than the Chiefs, but now both teams have two full weeks off to prepare for this game.
Kansas City's experience advantage is huge -- especially when you compate him and Brock Purdy. San Francisco has been the favorite in the market nearly all season, but that doesn't guarantee a Super Bowl win.
