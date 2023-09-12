NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 2 (Top Teams Fall in Upset-Filled Week 1)
Who moved the most in our NFL Power Rankings following Week 1's action?
By Peter Dewey
Week 1 is in the books, and two of the top three teams in our season-opening NFL Power Rankings went down.
The Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1 last week) fell on Thursday night to the Detroit Lions -- although they didn't have Travis Kelce in that game. Then, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 3) turned in a dismal performance, scoring just three points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Those were just two of the teams that fell in Week 1, which saw plenty of upsets to shake up this week's rankings.
In fact, there were eight different teams that won as underdogs in Week 1!
NFL Week 1 Upsets
- Detroit Lions over Kansas City Chiefs
- Cleveland Browns over Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams over Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Minnesota Vikings
- Green Bay Packers over Chicago Bears
- Las Vegas Raiders over Denver Broncos
- Miami Dolphins over Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Jets over Buffalo Bills
The Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed that they may have the most explosive offense in the NFL, as Tua threw for 466 yards and Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores in a 36-34 win over the Chargers and Justin Herbert.
Miami wasn't the only team that impressed in Week 1, as there are a bunch of teams on the rise in this week's Power Rankings. Where does your squad stack up?
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (+850) Last Week: No. 5
The 49ers looked dominant in Week 1 in a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Brock Purdy certainly looked the part of a franchise quarterback. With weapons galore and a great defense, San Fran is easily one of the best teams in the NFL.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+700) LW: No. 2
Philly didn't look extremely sharp in Week 1, but it did enough to win (and cover) on the road against the New England Patriots.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (+700) LW: No. 1
Don't panic, Chiefs fans. The Week 1 loss hurts, but it came without Kelce, who should fix a lot of the offensive issues. However, the rest of Kansas City's receiving corps was exposed with a ton of drops against Detroit. Maybe the Chiefs should've gone after DeAndre Hopkins?
4. Dallas Cowboys (+1100) LW: No. 8
Dallas dominated in Week 1, blowing out the New York Giants 40-0 on Sunday Night Football. The team had a pair of defensive scores in the game, and certainly put the rest of the division on notice.
5. Baltimore Ravens (+2000) LW: No. 6
The Ravens handled business and won in Week 1 against the Texans. However, they appear to have lost J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles in the process.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800) LW: No. 9
It was the Colts, but the Jaguars' offense looked great in Week 1, putting up 31 points. Calvin Ridley had over 100 yards and a score, a welcome sign for Trevor Lawrence and company.
7. Buffalo Bills (+900) LW: No. 4
Josh Allen turned the ball over four times and the Bills lost to the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets. Not an ideal start, but don't panic just yet in Buffalo.
8. Detroit Lions (+1700) LW: No. 11
Are the Lions for real? After a gritty comeback win against the defending champions at Arrowhead, the Lions look like the clear favorite in the NFC North. Their Super Bowl odds moved from +2200 to +1700 following the win.
9. Miami Dolphins (+2000) LW: No. 12
As long as Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, this may be the most dynamic offense in the NFL. Imagine if somehow Miami lands Jonathan Taylor in a trade? Look out.
10. New York Jets (+2500) LW: No. 7
Yes, the Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, but they lost Aaron Rodgers to an ankle/Achilles injury in the process. If he's out for the season, New York's playoff chances are a whole lot slimmer than before the season started.
11. Cincinnati Bengals (+1400) LW: No. 3
Remember, the Bengals looked awful in Week 1 last season and lost as well. However, that was because Joe Burrow threw four picks. On Sunday, Cincy's offense got nothing going (Tee Higgins did not make a catch in eight targets) and lost to a division rival. Zac Taylor's group needs to clean some things up.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) LW: No. 10
The Chargers' defense didn't hold up against Miami, and Justin Herbert was unable to orchestrate a game-winning drive with the team down two in the final minute. It was a missed opportunity after Kansas City lost in Week 1.
13. Cleveland Browns (+2500) LW: No. 15
The Cleveland Browns' defense is the talk of Week 1, shutting down Joe Burrow and company. If Deshaun Watson can play better, Cleveland is a threat to win this division.
14. New Orleans Saints (+3000) LW: No. 16
The Saints move up because they won, but they didn't do anything special in a 16-15 victory against the Tennessee Titans. I'm not sold on Derek Carr making this team a true contender.
15. Los Angeles Rams (+8000) LW: No. 27
Just when I thought I was out, Matt Stafford and the Rams pulled me back in. A dominant 30-13 win on the road in Week 1 -- without Cooper Kupp -- may be a sign that Los Angeles can be a playoff team in 2023.
16. Green Bay Packers (+5000) LW: No. 22
Jordan Love threw for 245 yards and three scores in his 2023 debut, dominating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Could Green Bay have another franchise quarterback on its hands?
17. Seattle Seahawks (+6500) LW: No. 14
It's early, but Geno Smith looked a lot more like Geno Smith in Week 1, throwing for just 112 yards on 26 attempts. Seattle may not be a lock for the playoffs in the NFC this season.
18. Minnesota Vikings (+7000) LW: No. 13
Minnesota's Super Bowl odds took the biggest hit, dropping from +3500 to +7000. That's what happens when you lose to Baker Mayfield as a six-point favorite.
19. Atlanta Falcons (+6000) LW: No. 21
The Falcons knocked off the Panthers in Week 1, but Desmond Ridder did very little throwing the ball. Somehow, Kyle Pitts (3 targets) and Drake London (0 targets) are just not a part of the offense despite being top-10 draft picks in their respective classes.
20. New England Patriots (+7500) LW: No. 18
The Patriots turned things around after a brutal start with turnovers, but they still came up short against the Eagles in Week 1. They may struggle in a tough AFC East.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (+10000) LW: No. 26
The Raiders didn't look great, but they did enough to beat Denver, in Denver in Week 1. Jakobi Meyers caught two scores but also left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
22. Denver Broncos (+6500) LW: No. 17
Stop me if you've heard this before: The Broncos and Russell Wilson mustered just 16 points in a 17-16 loss on Sunday. Oh, that was the whole 2022 season? Glad to see nothing has changed.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (+8000) LW: No. 19
Kenny Pickett looked awful in the Steelers' Week 1 loss to San Francisco, and things may not get easier for him since Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury.
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000) LW: No. 29
I'm not sold just yet, but Baker Mayfield put together a gritty performance in Week 1 to lead the Buccaneers to an upset win over Minnesota. Maybe Tampa has a shot in the weak NFC South after all.
25. Tennessee Titans (+10000) LW: No. 24
How long does Mike Vrabel roll with Ryan Tannehill before he goes to either Malik Willis or Will Levis? The Titans lost a very winnable game because of their offense's struggles.
26. Washington Commanders (+8500) LW: No. 28
Sam Howell did enough to get Washington a win, but struggling with the Cardinals is not a good sign for the team's playoff chances.
27. New York Giants (+7000) LW: No. 20
Maybe paying Daniel Jones wasn't the right move? The Giants were trounced 40-0 on Sunday Night Football and Jones struggled against the Dallas pass rush. There's a lot of football left, but this isn't a promising start.
28. Indianapolis Colts (+15000) LW: No. 30
Anthony Richardson was as dynamic as ever in his debut, scoring on the ground and through the air. He threw for 223 yards and rushed for 40, and the Colts had a fourth-quarter lead before failing to convert down the stretch. It's a positive sign going forward.
29. Chicago Bears (+10000) LW: No. 23
The Bears were blown out -- at home -- by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. It's early, but this is an awful start for a team expected to take a step forward in 2023.
30. Carolina Panthers (+10000) LW: No. 25
Bryce Young threw a pair of picks, but he didn't have much help in the team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. A poor offensive line and subpar weapons at receiver may make this a long campaign for the Carolina offense.
31. Houston Texans (+30000) LW: No. 31
Houston's defense was solid early on against the Baltimore Ravens, but eventually the team took control on the ground. Bright side: CJ Stroud threw for 242 scoreless yards, but no picks, in his debut.
32. Arizona Cardinals (+40000) LW: No. 32
Arizona actually had a shot to win in Week 1, but it ended up collapsing down the stretch. It's going to be tough for a Josh Dobbs team to win much -- if anything -- in 2023.
