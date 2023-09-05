NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 1 (Super Bowl Odds Suggest Chiefs-Eagles Rematch)
The wait for football is OVER!
Thursday night marks the start of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes hosting the upstart Detroit Lions.
There are plenty of teams expected to contend for a Super Bowl in the 2023 season, especially in a loaded AFC that features quarterbacks like Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence and more.
Despite that, oddsmakers currently have the Chiefs (+600) and Philadelphia Eagles (+800) as the two teams atop the odds board to win the Super Bowl entering Week 1. Will we get a rematch of Super Bowl 57?
It's certainly possible, but the Super Bowl odds will fluctuate for every team as the 2023 season progresses, so if there's a team you like, you may want to jump in now!
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have won at least 12 games in every season since Mahomes was named the starter. Kansas City is still missing Chris Jones (holdout), but as long as Mahomes is there, the Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
Jalen Hurts proved that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2022, and now the Eagles are hoping their extremely deep roster can get over the hump and win a Super Bowl this season.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (+1100)
An offseason calf injury for Joe Burrow was scary, but he looks to be good for Week 1 in one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. Cincy has made the AFC title game in back-to-back seasons -- making one Super Bowl -- so it's hard not to have the team at No. 3.
4. Buffalo Bills (+1000)
Yes, the Bills have come up short in the playoffs in recent seasons, but Josh Allen is still one of the game's best quarterbacks. If he's healthy, this Bills offense should be elite.
5. San Francisco 49ers (+1000)
Do you believe in Brock Purdy? The San Francisco 49ers sure do, and they've surrounded him with elite weapons in Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk. That's enough to put them at No. 2 in the NFC for odds to win the Super Bowl.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+1800)
I may be higher on this team than most, but let's not forget that Baltimore was 8-4 in 2022 before Lamar Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury. With Lamar healthy, this is one of the best teams in football.
7. New York Jets (+1800)
Aaron Rodgers is in a new jersey, and he's hoping to take the New York Jets to the playoffs after a last-place finish in the AFC East last season. The team has a great defense and plenty of weapons, but it may play in the toughest division in the NFL.
8. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)
Can Dallas steal the NFC East title from Philly in 2023? That would go a long way for Dak Prescott and company's chances of winning the Super Bowl.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000)
Trevor Lawrence took a massive leap in 2022, leading the Jags to a division title. Now, in Year 3, he could solidify this team as a true Super Bowl contender. At +3000, they have some favorable odds since the Jags have an easier path to a division title than Baltimore, Cincy, New York, Los Angeles and others in the AFC.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
Justin Herbert got PAID this offseason, but now he needs to show that last year's playoff blunder was the anomaly and not the norm.
11. Detroit Lions (+2200)
The Lions finished the 2022 season strong, and oddsmakers are extremely high on them in 2023. Can they win the NFC North with Aaron Rodgers gone? If they do, they'll be in a good spot to make a playoff run.
12. Miami Dolphins (+2500)
The Dolphins' 2023 season will come down to Tua Tagovailoa's health, as a second concussion for the team's QB derailed its season. The Dolphins added Jalen Ramsey this offseson, but he's out with a knee injury. I think they're a borderline playoff team.
13. Minnesota Vikings (+3500)
Is Minnesota being undervalued? The team won a ton of close games in 2022 and then got bounced in the first round of the playoffs, but now the Vikings aren't even favored to make the playoffs in a weaker NFC.
14. Seattle Seahawks (+3500)
Was Geno Smith's 2022 season a fluke? The Seahawks don't seem to think so, and they have one of the better young cores in the NFL. They should be in the playoff mix in 2023.
15. Cleveland Browns (+3500)
The Browns missed the playoffs last season, but now they'll have a full season of Deshaun Watson -- who they hope can return to his old self in 2023. Watson struggled in 2022, throwing just seven scores and five picks in six games.
16. New Orleans Saints (+4000)
Will the addition of Derek Carr bring New Orleans back to the playoffs? Turnovers were the Saints Achilles heel in 2022, so Carr is going to need to clean up the picks in his first season in NOLA.
17. Denver Broncos (+4500)
If Sean Payton can fix Russell Wilson, he may win Coach of the Year. If not, the Broncos have very little chance of making the postseason. That makes them a tough team to wager on in the futures market.
18. New England Patriots (+6500)
New England should have an elite defense in 2023, and that may be enough to vie for a playoff spot. The Patriots are on the outside looking in, but if Mac Jones plays like he did his rookie year, New England is in the conversation.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000)
Mike Tomlin's teams don't finish with fewer than eight wins, but that may not be enough in a loaded AFC to make the playoffs. Kenny Pickett has a chance to prove he's the franchise guy this season.
20. New York Giants (+6500)
The Giants probably have an easier path to the playoffs than some of these AFC teams, but they'll need Daniel Jones to take another step forward to compete for a Super Bowl. The additions of Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt should help.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+6000)
The Falcons are No. 2 in the odds to win the NFC South, but Desmond Ridder is still an unknown at quarterback.
22. Green Bay Packers (+6500)
Speaking of unknowns at quarterback, Jordan Love falls into that category for Green Bay. He has some solid weapons around him, but bettors have to be ready for some growing pains as well.
23. Chicago Bears (+6000)
I'm in on Justin Fields, but I don't think the Bears added enough to warrant this jump in the odds. DJ Moore is great, but this team still has issues on the offensive line and on defense.
24. Tennessee Titans (+8000)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is hoping veterans like Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins and Ryan Tannehill can take this team back to the playoffs after missing them in 2022. If they can't we'll likely see Malik Willis or Will Levis -- or both -- at quarterback before the season ends.
25. Carolina Panthers (+8000)
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young looked solid in the preseason, but he doesn't have a ton of weapons around him in Carolina. Still, this team has an underrated defense that could make noise in a weak NFC South.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+8000)
Believing in a Josh McDaniels led team is a tough ask, especially when it plays in a loaded AFC West. Out of the four teams in that division, I think Las Vegas is the least likely to make the postseason.
27. Los Angeles Rams (+8000)
Could the Rams bounce back in 2023? It's not looking great with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) already hurt, but it's also not impossible. The NFC West could be weaker than we expect if Brock Purdy and Geno Smith turn back into pumpkins.
28. Washington Commanders (+6500)
Washington is giving Sam Howell a crack at the starting job at quarterback in 2023. The team has been competent under Ron Rivera, but it is not expected to make the playoffs in 2023.
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000)
Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. That's the decision Todd Bowles had to make at quarterback. Unless Mayfield returns to his 2020 form, I don't see Tampa Bay in the mix for a playoff spot.
30. Indianapolis Colts (+15000)
Jonathan Taylor is on the PUP list and will miss the first four games for a Colts team that is already expected to be one of the worst in the NFL. After scoring the second-fewest points in the league in 2022, I don't expect much from them in 2023.
31. Houston Texans (+20000)
No. 2 overall pick CJ Stroud has his work cut out for him on a Texans team that has struggled in recent seasons and has one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL.
32. Arizona Cardinals (+40000)
Let's be honest, the Cardinals are tanking and we may not even see Kyler Murray in the 2023 season. If that's the case, Arizona is a great bet to finish with the worst record in the NFL.
