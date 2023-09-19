NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 3 (NFC East Teams Thriving, Bengals, Broncos, Chargers in Trouble)
The latest NFL Power Rankings following Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
Two weeks are in the books in the 2023 NFL season, and the best division is looking like -- the NFC East?
After three teams made the playoffs in the NFC East last season, three teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys -- have started undefeated in 2023 -- Dallas, Philly and Washington.
The Commanders and Giants both erased massive deficits in the 4 o'clock window to come away with wins, making that division one to watch as the 2023 season unfolds.
With every good story, there comes a bad one, and there a bunch of teams that are in trouble in the AFC. The Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots all dropped to 0-2 on the season -- a major blow to their chances of making the playoffs.
While the New York Jets (who struggled on offense with Zach Wilson under center) may not be a playoff team anymore, the AFC is still loaded with talent, so starting two games behind the pack is a major disadvantage.
So, following the first two weeks, where does each team stack up? Let's break down the latest Super Bowl odds and where each team stands through Week 2's action.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. San Francisco 49ers (+700) Last Week: No. 1
The 49ers are just so dynamic on offense. The team took down the Los Angeles Rams (who have looked solid in 2023) in Week 2 behind another strong showing from Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. They are my current favorite to win the Super Bowl.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+750) LW: No. 2
Philly took care of business on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, and now the team gets some extra rest heading into Week 3. The defense hasn't been as elite as 2022, but there's plenty of time to turn that around.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (+700) LW: No. 3
Travis Kelce returned in Week 2, and he caught a touchdown in Kansas City's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The story of that game, though? Kansas City's defense keeping the Jags out of the end zone.
4. Dallas Cowboys (+850) LW: No. 4
Yes, Dallas played Zach Wilson in Week 2, but the Cowboys dominated once again to move to 2-0. This team is extremely scary with its pass rush, and Dak Prescott was sharp in Week 2 -- completing 81.6 percent of his passes for 255 yards and two scores.
5. Baltimore Ravens (+1400) LW: No. 5
Are we done sleeping on the Ravens? Lamar Jackson and company went into Cincinnati and picked up a huge division win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
6. Miami Dolphins (+1500) LW: No. 9
The Miami Dolphins are 2-0 and Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite to win the league's MVP award. Could Dolphins fans have asked for a better start?
7. Buffalo Bills (+1000) LW: No. 7
The Bills responded from a disappointing Week 1 loss with a dominant showing against the Las Vegas Raiders, keeping them firmly in the mix among AFC contenders.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800) LW: No. 6
I'm not going to hold a loss to the Chiefs over the Jags, but not scoring a touchdown in a game that was winnable is not a great look.
9. Detroit Lions (+2600) LW: No. 8
Is there anything more Lions than losing a high-scoring game to the Seattle Seahawks one week after being Kansas City?
10. New Orleans Saints (+3500) LW: No. 14
It hasn't been pretty, but the Saints have won back-to-back games to start 2-0. The NFC South somehow has three 2-0 teams, but New Orleans may be the best of the bunch.
11. Seattle Seahawks (+5000) LW: No. 14
Geno Smith returned to his 2022 form in Week 2, leading Seattle to a huge win over the Lions. With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker III and JSN, this is one of the best groups of skill players in the NFL.
12. Atlanta Falcons (+4000) LW: No. 19
The Falcons look like a legit threat to win the AFC South, going to 2-0 after a win over the Packers. They'll need Desmond Ridder to continue to avoid mistakes to truly make a playoff run, though.
13. Cleveland Browns (+2000) LW: No. 13
Cleveland was unable to come up with a win on Monday Night Football, and it lost Nick Chubb for the season in the process...
14. Cincinnati Bengals (+1800) LW: No. 11
The Bengals are in trouble... Joe Burrow aggravated his calf injury in Week 2 and the team is 0-2 with two losses within the division. Cincy needs a win badly in Week 3.
15. Los Angeles Rams (+8000) LW: No. 15
The Rams fought with the 49ers in Week 2, and they may have discovered a star in receiver Puka Nacua, who set the record for most receptions in the first two games of a career.
16. New York Jets (+7000) LW: No. 10
Zach Wilson is not good. Not that we didn't know that already. But that Jets are going to need a new quarterback, or a miracle, if they want to make the playoffs.
17. Green Bay Packers (+5000) LW: No. 16
Green Bay came up short in Atlanta in Week 2, but Jordan Love has looked solid through his first two NFL games.
18. Washington Commanders (+7500) LW: No. 26
Washington has wins over two 0-2 teams by less than five points, but Eric Bieniemy's offense was clicking on Sunday against Denver.
19. Los Angeles Chargers (+3400) LW: No. 12
Brandon Staley's seat continues to get hotter, as the Chargers' defense is struggling mightily through two games in 2023.
20. Tennessee Titans (+7500) LW: No. 25
It took overtime, but Mike Vrabel's Titans knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. There's a chance this team could compete for the AFC South title.
21. New York Giants (+9000) LW: No. 27
I'm not ready to claim that the Giants are a playoff team against because they beat the worst team in the NFL. However, the comeback could give the team some momentum heading into Week 3.
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000) LW: No. 24
Baker Mayfield looks... good? The Bucs have had a pair of easier matchups, but they're 2-0 on the season and the offense is clicking.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500) LW: No. 23
I'm still not sold on Kenny Pickett, but the Steelers defense is for real, scoring two defensive touchdowns in Monday's win.
24. Minnesota Vikings (+7000) LW: No. 18
Kirk Cousins was great in Week 2, but the Vikings defense couldn't buy a stop. This team seems to be on the brink of being broken up with Cousins in the final season of his deal.
25. Las Vegas Raiders (+12000) LW: No. 21
The Raiders were blown out by the Bills in Week 2, and it looks like the Broncos are just bad -- making the team's Week 1 win a little less impressive.
26. New England Patriots (+9500) LW: No. 20
The Patriots have been in both of their losses, but they've come up short on final drives. At 0-2 with an uninspiring quarterback in Mac Jones, New England is in trouble.
27. Indianapolis Colts (+17000) LW: No. 28
The Colts picked up a win in Week 2 behind a pair of Anthony Richardson rushing touchdowns, but they lost the rookie quarterback to a concussion in the process.
28. Carolina Panthers (+15000) LW: No. 30
This is going to be a long season for the Panthers, who simply don't have enough help for Bryce Young.
29. Denver Broncos (+10000) LW: No. 22
The Broncos led the Commanders 21-3, but they ended up losing 35-33 despite a last-second Hail Mary that was successful. Maybe the team can trade next year's first-round pick for a defensive coordinator? I'm only kidding...
30. Chicago Bears (+21000) LW: No. 29
The Bears are not good. Justin Fields looked terrible in Week 2 and the team dropped a game to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be time to reset in Chicago.
31. Houston Texans (+70000) LW: No. 31
CJ Stroud threw for 384 yards and two scores in Week 2, but the Texans were blown out Indianapolis Colts. The bad news for Houston? It doesn't own its first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
32. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 32
The tank is so real. The Cardinals blew a 20-0 lead to lose to the New York Giants in Week 2. Caleb Williams alert?
