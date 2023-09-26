NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Week 4 (Dolphins Surging, Cowboys and Jaguars Fall)
The latest NFL Power Rankings following Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
Week 3 in the NFL season has come and gone, and there a few teams making major moves in this week's NFL Power Rankings.
The Miami Dolphins are looking like the best team in the NFL, putting up 70 points on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, falling just short of the single-game record for points scored in a single game.
While Miami dominated a winless Denver team, there were three teams favored by eight or more points that ended up getting upset on Sunday. It was a rough weekend for Survivor Pools, and some potential contenders may have been exposed in the process.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills all put together dominant performances to stay atop the rankings this week. Where does your team stack up following Week 3?
If you're thinking of placing a futures bet this season, the best place to do that is at DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can use the link below to sign up and earn $200 in bonus bets -- and $150 in potential no-sweat bets -- if they deposit and place a $5 wager.
Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team in 2023
NFL Power Rankings Based on Odds
1.
2. Miami Dolphins (+1000) LW: No. 6
The Dolphins have scored 130 points in three games and look like a serious contender as long as Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (+750) LW: No. 2
The Eagles handled business on Monday night, defeating Tampa Bay by two touchdowns to move to 3-0 on the season.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (+700) LW: No. 3
With Taylor Swift in the building, the Chiefs put up 41 unanswered points to start the game and blow out the Bears in Week 3.
5. Buffalo Bills (+1000) LW: No. 7
After a bad loss in Week 1, the Bills have now won two in a row, beating Washington 37-3 in Week 3. This team will be just fine in the AFC playoff race.
6. Dallas Cowboys (+1000) LW: No. 4
I'm not going to be out on Dallas yet, but a loss to Arizona shows this team may have been a little too hyped after Weeks 1 and 2.
7. Baltimore Ravens (+2000) LW: No. 5
Baltimore turned in a poor showing, losing in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The team didn't get a pass interfernce call that hurt in OT, but the Ravens should have never been in that position anyway.
8. Cleveland Browns (+2400) LW: No. 13
The Browns deserve a lot of credit for dominating the Titans without Nick Chubb. This team has some quality wins early on in 2023.
9. Detroit Lions (+2200) LW: No. 9
The Lions stay put this week after easily handling the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Detroit has a leg up in the NFC North division race.
10. Seattle Seahawks (+4500) LW: No. 11
After a rough Week 1, the Seahawks have quickly turned things around on offense and are now 2-1. They should be a playoff team in a weaker NFC.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000) LW: No. 8
I'm not out on the Jaguars just yet, but the team's offense has been awful the past two weeks. If Jacksonville wants a top spot in the AFC, losses like Week 3 against the Texas are going to hold it back.
12. Green Bay Packers (+5000) LW: No. 17
The Packers scored 18 unanswered on Sunday to beat the New Orleans Saints and move to 2-1 on the season. Once Aaron Jones and Christian Watson are back, this team could be dangerous.
13. Cincinnati Bengals (+2400) LW: No. 14
Well, Cincy picked up an ugly win over the Rams on Monday night. While the team avoided an 0-3 start, I'm still not sure the Bengals are clicking on offense.
14. Los Angeles Rams (+8000) LW: No. 15
I'm high on the Rams, who have been in every game this season, but they need to turn close games to wins if they want a shot at the playoffs.
15. New Orleans Saints (+3500) LW: No. 10
Derek Carr's shoulder injury doesn't appear to be season ending, but it's a huge blow to the Saints' chances of winning the NFC South for now.
16. Los Angeles Chargers (+3000) LW: No. 19
The Chargers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, but they may have lost Mike Williams for an extended period of time in the process.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 23
Thanks to one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Steelers are 2-1 and tied atop the AFC North through the first three weeks of the season.
18. Atlanta Falcons (+4500) LW: No. 12
The Falcons have a better defense this season, but you can only go so far when your quarterback is Desmond Ridder.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000) LW: No. 22
Well, the Buccaneers' offense came crashing back to earth on Monday night, scoring just 11 points against a tough Eagles defense.
20. Indianapolis Colts (+13000) LW: No. 27
There's still a lot of season left, but the Colts look much better than many of us expected. The team's defense has been impressive, and Anthony Richardson should be back in Week 4.
21. Tennessee Titans (+7500) LW: No. 20
Just an ugly offensive performance from the Titans in their loss to Cleveland in Week 3.
22. New England Patriots (+8000) LW: No. 26
The Patriots beat the Jets in Week 3, but it wasn't pretty. This team doesn't have the offense to compete with some of the best rosters in the NFL.
23. Washington Commanders (+10000) LW: No. 18
After beating two of the worst teams in the NFL to start the season, the Commanders were exposed by the Bills in a 37-3 loss on Sunday.
24. New York Giants (+13000) LW: No. 21
The Giants have a win over Arizona, but they've been dominated by Dallas and San Fran -- two potential playoff teams in the NFC. That's not good for New York's outlook.
25. New York Jets (+13000) LW: No. 16
As long as Zach Wilson is the Jets' quarterback, they have no chance of making the playoffs.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+17000) LW: No. 25
Jimmy G couldn't stop throwing picks on Sunday Night Football, squandering a winnable game for the Raiders.
27. Minnesota Vikings (+8000) LW: No. 24
At 0-3, when does it become time for the Vikings to consider trading Kirk Cousins, who is in the final year of his contract?
28. Houston Texans (+70000) LW: No. 31
CJ Stroud has been terrific in his first three NFL games, and he led the Texans to a major upset win over Jacksonville in Week 3.
29. Arizona Cardinals (+50000) LW: No. 32
The Cardinals -- to their credit -- have been in every game they've played this season and pulled off a massive upset win against Dallas in Week 3.
30. Carolina Panthers (+30000) LW: No. 28
The Panthers dropped to 0-3 on the season, but their offense looked solid with Andy Dalton under center. That may not be a great sign for Bryce Young...
31. Chicago Bears (+30000) LW: No. 30
The Bears and Justin Fields fell behind 41-0 on Sunday in a loss to Kansas City. Luckily, the team is in line to have multiple top draft picks to fix this roster.
32. Denver Broncos (+13000) LW: No. 29
The Broncos traded a first-round pick for a head coach, but they are 0-3 and getting embarrassed on a weekly basis. Not great.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.