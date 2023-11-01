NFL Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 9 (Panthers, Seahawks Among Top Underdogs to Back)
Who will cover the spread in NFL Week 9?
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on who will cover the spread this week?
You’ve come to the right place, as I have been sharing my favorite against the spread picks for every NFL game this season.
We took a step back in Week 8 going 6-10 against the spread, but the season record still remains at two games over .500.
Hopefully, we can rebound in Week 9 – which will conclude the first half of the 2023 season.
- Week 8 Record: 6-10
- Season Record: 62-60
For more Week 9 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
There are four teams on the bye this week – the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers – which means there are just 14 games to bet on.
Whether you decide to tail or fade these spread picks, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 9.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game and their team wins! Plus, you can receive three months free of NBA League Pass.
Here is who I think will cover the spread in every game in Week 9:
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +3
I have to roll with the Titans here with Kenny Pickett’s status up in the air for this matchup. Will Levis was solid in his NFL debut, and this game may end up being a low-scoring one, so I’ll gladly take the points.
If there is one blemish on Mike Tomlin’s resume against the spread as a head coach, it may be his record as home favorite. He’s just 57-55-2 ATS as a home favorite since taking over in 2007.
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -2.5
This is a great bounce-back spot for the Chiefs after a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
Sure, the Dolphins are 6-2, but all six of their wins have come against teams that are currently below .500 on the season. Their two tough tests against Buffalo and Philly? Well, they lost by 28 and 14. I think KC rolls in this matchup.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Seahawks +5.5
Listen, I think the Ravens win this game, but they are being overrated in this spot against a really solid Seattle team. The Seahawks are 5-2 this season and lead the NFC West.
They’re also 4-2-1 against the spread! I have to back Seattle at this number.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +8
The Cardinals covered an eight-point spread against a much better team than the Browns last week (Baltimore) and there’s a chance they could get Kyler Murray back this week.
I’ll take a chance on Murray playing and the Cards finding a way to cover.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -2.5
Houston is 2-1 at home this season, and now it takes on a Tampa Bay team that has dropped three straight games.
While the Bucs are solid ATS, this spread is too short for me to take them on the road.
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Saints -7
A lot of this game will depend on who is under center for the Bears, but if Justin Fields sits then I think they may struggle against a solid Saints defense.
New Orleans has also looked a lot better on offense the last two weeks, a sign that it could be turning the corner.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings +5
I don’t think the Vikings win this game without Kirk Cousins (torn Achilles), but I’m unwilling to lay this many points with Desmond Ridder given his turnover issues this season.
Atlanta is just 2-6 against the spread in the 2023 campaign.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams +3
This all comes down to Matthew Stafford (UCL sprain, day-to-day), but if he plays I think the Rams are live to upset Green Bay.
The Packers have scored 20 or less points in every game since Week 2 and have lost four straight. I can’t expect them to cover this spread on Sunday.
Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Commanders +3
New England is in trouble after falling to 2-6 on the season and losing No. 1 receiver Kendrick Bourne in the process.
Meanwhile, Washington scored 31 points and hung tough with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. I don’t think it’s impossible for this team to keep this game within a field goal.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +2.5
Carolina is coming off its first win of the season, and the team has seen Bryce Young improve each week.
Meanwhile, the Colts have allowed 37+ points in three straight games. Even though Indy is 4-4 against the spread, I’ll take the home dog on Sunday.
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders -3
I’m out on backing the Giants, even with Daniel Jones expected to return this week. New York traded away Leonard Williams on Monday, showing that it is looking more towards next season than winning this season.
The Raiders, for what it’s worth, are also 2-1 ATS at home in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -3
The Eagles are 4-2-2 against the spread and have the best record in the NFL this season. While Dallas looked dominant against the Rams, don’t forget how bad it looked against the San Francisco 49ers (lost 42-10).
At home, I think Philly takes care of business as a small favorite.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals -3
Cincinnati is coming off a couple of huge wins against Seattle and San Francisco, and Joe Burrow looks to be the healthiest he’s been all season.
Buffalo has been super volatile this season, going 3-5 against the spread and struggling to score at times (Week 7 vs. New York). I’ll take the Bengals to cover at home and win a fourth straight game.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets +3
The New York defense is arguably the best in the NFL, and while the team struggles on offense, I think it can keep this game close.
The Chargers are just 3-4 against the spread this season while the Jets are 4-2-1, including an impressive 3-1 mark as home underdogs.
Let’s bet on the Jets defense to keep this within three points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.