NFL Spread Picks for Every Game in Week 8 (Eagles, Ravens Primed for Blowout Wins)
Who will cover the spread in NFL Week 8?
By Peter Dewey
A few underdogs helped us have a great week in Week 7’s against the spread picks, as the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars all covered to lead us to a 9-4 week!
That pushes the season-long record to six games over .500, a solid start as we enter Week 8:
- Week 7 Record: 9-4
- Season Record: 56-50
For more Week 8 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
There aren’t any byes this week, which means we have a 16-pack of games to dive into and bet against the spread.
Whether you decide to tail or fade these spread picks, you can come out a winner at FanDuel Sportsbook in Week 8.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Here is who I think will cover the spread in every game in Week 8:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Buccaneers +8.5
I don;t believe that Tampa Bay wins this game, but this is a lot of points to give Buffalo on a short week after it lost to the New England Patriots as a nine-point favorite.
The Buccaners need their running game (31st in yards per carry) to show up against a Buffalo defense allowing more than five yards per carry this season.
I think the Bucs, who are 3-3 ATS, can cover in this game.
New York Jets vs. New York Giants Spread Pick
- Pick: Jets -2.5
The Jets defense is far and away the best unit in this game, and I think the team gives the Giants’ makeshift offensive line fits in Week 8.
New York is coming off a bye, and it had its most impressive win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles its last time out. The Jets are 4-2 ATS this season, much better than the Giants (2-5 ATS).
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Patriots +9.5
I’m deploying the same strategy as Week 7 when I took the Patriots to cover against the Bills.
New England’s defense is good enough for the team to hang around in this game, and Miami’s banged up offensive line – that just lost Isaiah Wynn as well – struggled against Philly.
New England may be turning things around a bit, so I’ll gladly take the 9.5 points in this game.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +2.5
Mike Tomlin is elite as a home underdog in his coaching career, going 17-5-3 against the spread, a cover rate of 77.3 percent.
The Steelers – despite an awful offense – have won four games already this season. I wouldn’t be shocked if they take this matchup down to the wire.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons -2.5
Since Tennessee’s quarterback situation is up in the air, I’m going to take the Falcons to cover as slight favorites in this game.
Atlanta’s defense has been elite this season, allowing the fifth fewest yards per play in the NFL. I think it’ll give Malik Willis or Will Levis trouble if they are forced to start.
Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -3
Not only are the Carolina Panthers 0-6 straight up this season, but they’re also 0-5-1 against the spread.
Houston, on the other hand, is 4-2 ATS and has been an impressive offense with rookie CJ Stroud. I don’t see why Carolina covers here, even at home.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Rams +6.5
Since Sean McVay took over as Los Angeles’ head coach, the Rams are 12-8-3 against the spread as road dogs, losing those games by an average margin of 2.3 points per game.
Dallas has not looked as dominant against stronger competition, and I do think this Rams passing offense can test the Dallas secondary. The Cowboys may end up winning this game, but the Rams are a solid bet as nearly touchdown dogs.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Vikings -1
Minnesota has moved to the favorite in this game after winning against the 49ers on Monday Night Football, and rightfully so.
The Vikings are No. 5 in the NFL in yards per play on offense, and they should be able to outclass a Green Bay offense that is led by Jordan Love and is 57.5 percent completion percentage.
After Green Bay’s loss to Denver, the team is a must fade until further notice.
New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Colts -1.5
Indianapolis may be able to run the ball on the Saints, who were gashed by Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in Week 7.
The Colts gave the Cleveland Browns’ former No. 1 defense a tough game, scoring 38 points in a one-point loss on Sunday. The Saints have been one of the least efficent offenses in the NFL, so I have very little confidence in them on the road with their defense regressing.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -6.5
This game has blowout written all over it.
The Commanders mustered just one touchdown in a loss to the New York Giants last week, and now they have to take on an elite Eagles front seven that should get to Sam Howell early and often.
I know Washington hung around earlier this season, but the Eagles look to be in peak form after rebounding form their loss to the New York Jets.
Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: Browns +3
I give Seattle a slight edge to win this game, but Cleveland’s defense could muck this game up and keep it close.
Myles Garrett forced three turnovers on his own in Week 7, and Geno Smith and the Seahawks didn’t exactly run away with a win against the Arizona Cardinals. I’d love to get the hook here, but I’ll settle for the Browns as three-point dogs.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -8
Arizona is quickly turning into what we thought it was: the worst team in the NFL.
The Cardinals now rank 27th in yards per play allowed on defense, and they’ve fallen to 22nd in points scored on offense, getting outscored by over 50 points total in their last four games.
Baltimore is fresh off of a 38-6 win over Detroit, and it should dominate this Cards team. Don’t forget, the Ravens have the No. 1 defense in terms of yards per play in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers Spread Pick
- Pick: Bengals +5.5
San Francisco has lost back-to-back games, so I don’t love laying this many points with Brock Purdy and company against a Bengals team fresh off of the bye week.
Cincy looked better entering the bye, and a healthier Joe Burrow could be a problem down the stretch of the 2023 season.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -8
Despite struggling to convert in the red zone in Week 6, the Chiefs covered as 10.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos.
Now, they are favored by eight on the road a week after Patrick Mahomes threw four scores to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
Remember, Russell Wilson failed to throw for 100 yards against this Chiefs defense in Week 6. Denver isn’t covering in this game if the KC offense stays hot.
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +8.5
I picked the Chargers to win this game in Survivor this week, but I don’t know if they have the defense to cover this spread.
Los Angeles is 31st in the NFL in yards per play allowed, and it may allow Tyson Bagent and the Bears to hang around. The Chargers are just 2-4 against the spread this season.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -8
This is a bounce-back spot for Detroit after an ugly loss in Baltimore.
The Raiders may be starting a backup quarterback again this week, and the Lions have been one of the better offenses in the NFL this season.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas allowed over 30 points to Bagent and the Bears in his first career start. I can’t get behind this Raiders team that has been so up and down this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.