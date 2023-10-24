NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks (Now or Never to Back Chargers in This Week's Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 8.
Not everyone stayed alive in the BetSided Survivor Pool in Week 7, as two of our editors -- Iain MacMillan (Las Vegas Raiders) and Vinnie Portell (Buffalo Bills) -- did not pick winners.
Peter Dewey and Joe Summers stayed alive with their pick of the Seattle Seahawks, and we commend all of you who have made it near the midway point of the 2023 season. It's not easy to do so.
We're going to let Iain and Vinnie continue to make picks -- as we want to give out as many options to help you win your Survivor Pool. Sometimes, it's important to consider all of the selections at hand.
NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Seattle Seahawks (W)
- Joe Summers: Seattle Seahawks (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Las Vegas Raiders (L)
- Vinnie Portell: Buffalo Bills (L)
Can the group bounce back and have a flawless Week 8? With all 32 teams in action, there are plenty of games to pick from.
NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks
Los Angeles Chargers
This is a prime bounce-back spot for the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert after losing to the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs out of the bye week.
Los Angeles gets to take on Tyson Bagent (a backup quarterback) and the Chicago Bears who may be overvalued after upsetting the Raiders in Chicago this past week.
Now, the Bears have to travel to Los Angeles to play in primetime, and they are set as 8.5-point dogs. The Chargers defense stinks, but can Bagent really take advantage of that? I'm not sold.
If there is going to be a time to back the Chargers, it's in this game. The team is just 2-4 and has struggled against superior competition. -- Peter Dewey
I don't trust this Chargers team at all, but this is the perfect spot to back them and zig while other people in your Survivor pool look at bigger favorites.
The Bears won last week in undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent's first career start, but this is still a terrible football team.
Chicago is 2-16 in its last 18 games and I expect a focused Chargers effort after blowing the second half against the Chiefs.
Sitting at 2-4, Los Angeles is essentially playing for its season this week. A loss would decimate its playoff hopes and the Bears' defense has struggled all season.
Trust in Justin Herbert to get back in the win column in a must-win matchup. -- Joe Summers
We’re at a point in the season where you’re going to want to make sure that you’ve used some middling teams in your Survivor League.
That’s where the Chargers come in!
This has been one of the most underperforming teams in the NFL under coach Brandon Staley, and that’s why you can only consider taking them in a matchup like this one.
Justin Fields is doubtful to play and that means Tyson Bagent has to try to keep pace with Justin Herbert and Co.? No chance.
Take the Chargers and cross off a sketchy team from your list. -- Vinnie Portell
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.