NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 10 (Jacksonville, Denver Sneaky Upset Picks)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 10.
By Peter Dewey
The first half of the season is over, which means there’s no better way to kick off the second half of the season than by getting some picks right for who will win in Week 10.
We took a shot on a few upset picks this week, but they didn’t pan out with backup quarterbacks struggling to get the job done in the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams matchups.
Still, we went over .500 once again, and we’ll look to keep that momentum going in Week 10.
- Week 9 Record: 9-5
- Season Long Record: 80-55
There are four teams on the bye this week – the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles – which means there are just 14 games to bet on. Still, we have to make plenty of picks to kick off the second half of the 2023 season!
With that offer in mind, here's who I think will win every game in Week 10!

With that offer in mind, here’s who I think will win every game in Week 10!
Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bears -170
I’m taking a shot on Justin Fields being able to return in this matchup for the Bears, who put up a fight despite several Tyson Bagent turnovers in Week 9.
Either way, the Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL – ranking 31st in the league in yards per play. Bryce Young threw three picks last week, and now the team is preparing for the Bears on a short week. I don’t mind Chicago at home to win this Thursday Night Football matchup.
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Colts -118
This is the international game this week, and I think the Colts are being a bit undervalued against a New England team that simply can’t score the ball.
The Patriots lost in brutal fashion last week on a Mac Jones’ pick late in the fourth quarter, and they have just two wins on the season. The Colts – with a healthy Jonathan Taylor – should make things tough on the Pats.
Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bengals -345
CJ Stroud was elite in Week 9, breaking the single-game rookie passing record, but this is a massive step up in class on the road.
The Bengals – winners of four straight – have beaten the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills in their last three games. I think they are in a great spot to keep that streak going at home in Week 10.
Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Steelers -162
I continue to be less and less impressed by Green Bay and its struggling offense, and the Steelers keep finding ways to win games.
Pittsburgh is also 5-3 ATS this season, and the team is laying just a field goal at home. Both these teams have struggled on offense, but I give the edge to Mike Tomlin’s group at home to at least pull out the win.
Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Titans -105
I can’t get behind the Bucs, who have now lost four straight games, even at home. Tampa Bay squandered a great offensive game (37 points) in Week 9, and now it has to take on a Titans team that had some extra rest after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
The Bucs are quietly one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season, allowing the fourth most yards per play through the first half.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Ravens -245
Lamar Jackson improved his record at home to 27-8 in his career in Week 9, and I’m trusting him to get another home win in Week 10.
While the Browns did dominate the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, there is a huge difference between Clayton Tune and Lamar.
The Browns already lost to Baltimore at home this season, so I think the Ravens – who are arguably the hottest team in the NFL – roll this week.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Jaguars +140
What have we seen from the 49ers that suggests they’ll win this game on the road? San Fran limped into the bye week with three straight losses, while the Jaguars are coming out of the bye on a win streak.
Trevor Lawrence has a major edge at quarterback in this game, and Jacksonville is a league best 6-2 against the spread. I’ll take a shot on the Jags to pull off the upset at home.
New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Vikings +114
Josh Dobbs led the Vikings to an incredible win last week despite not taking a single rep with the team’s offense.
Now, he’s got a full week of practice to get up to speed to face the Saints, who haven’t exactly been great this season. New Orleans is 21st in the NFL in yards per play this season, and the team has faced one of the easiest schedules in the NFL – yet is only 5-4.
Minnesota has been hot, and I think the team is riding some momentum into this home matchup. Give me the Vikings as home dogs.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +105
It seems like Kyler Murray will be back this week, and that’s a great sign for an Arizona offense that was scoreless in Week 9.
Atlanta blew its Week 9 game against Minnesota, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the team struggle against Murray – if he’s fully healthy.
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Lions -122
The Lions are fresh off of their bye week, and now they get a Chargers team that is on a short week.
The rest advantage is huge, and so is the impending return of running back David Montgomery. Los Angeles entered Week 9 allowing the third most yards per play in the NFL. That’s going to be an issue against an elite offense like Detroit’s.
I think the Lions can pull this one out on the road.
Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -265
The Seattle Seahawks need to bounce back after getting trounced by the Ravens in Week 9.
Luckily, they’ll take on a Washington team that is 0-3 this season against opponents that are over .500. This is a prime bounce-back spot for Seattle.
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -1000
I wouldn't recommend betting this but with Daniel Jones (torn ACL) out for the season and Tyrod Taylor up in the air for this week, the Giants won’t have a prayer in this game in Dallas.
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Jets -130
Aidan O’Connell was solid for the Raiders in Week 9, but I think he may struggle against this elite Jets defense.
New York is on a short week, but the team has stifled Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts already this season. O’Connell could be in for a long night.
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Broncos +280
Call me crazy, but Denver has some momentum coming out of the bye against a Bills team that has lost some questionable games this season.
Buffalo has a major weakness – allowing the third most yards per carry in the NFL – and the Broncos are No. 4 in the NFL in yards per carry this season.
If Denver can keep this game on the ground – and the defense plays like it did when it upset Patrick Mahomes in Week 8 – the Broncos are live to pull off the upset.
