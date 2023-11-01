NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 9 (Bengals, Rams, Chiefs Among Top Predictions)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 9.
By Peter Dewey
We’ve officially reached the final week of the first half of the 2023 NFL season, as Week 9 rolls in with a lot to look forward to.
The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs have an international matchup this week that could set the stage for who will have the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season, and the Dallas Cowboys have a chance to get a leg up on the Philadelphia Eagles by taking their matchup on Sunday afternoon.
After another week over .500 in our straight up picks, we’re looking to keep the good times rolling in Week 9.
- Week 8 Record: 10-6
- Season Long Record: 72-50
There are four teams on the bye this week – the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers – which means there are just 14 games to bet on. It also means it’s a little easier to sweep the board – if we can get that hot.
With that offer in mind, here’s who I think will win every game in Week 9!
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Titans +130
The Steelers are all kinds of banged up right now, and they may not have Kenny Pickett (game-time decision) in this game.
Will Levis may not play as well as he did in his NFL debut (four touchdown passes), but I’ll take a shot on him and a renewed Tennessee offense as a short underdog.
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -148
Kansas City suffered a bad loss in Denver in Week 8, but I do think the team bounces back here.
The Dolphins have lost both of their road games against tough teams (Buffalo and Philly), and while this game will be played in Germany, the sentiment remains. Until the Dolphins beat a marquee team, I’ll fade them.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Ravens -238
This is the best game in the 1 p.m. slate on Sunday, and I’m rolling with the Ravens to get the job done at home.
Seattle is atop the NFC West with an impressive 5-2 record, but the team didn’t put away Arizona or Cleveland (playing a backup QB) in back-to-back weeks. I think Baltimore’s defense (No. 1 in yards per play allowed) helps get it done in Week 9.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Cardinals +240
Upset of the week!
There’s a chance that Kyler Murray is back for this game, and he’d provide a major boost to this Arizona team. Murray practiced and was not listed as doubtful for Week 8 before being ruled out.
Meanwhile, on the Cleveland side, there is no guarantee Watson plays, so we could see P.J. Walker against under center. I think Arizona could be a frisky underdog this week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Texans -148
Houston’s offense struggled last week, but I’m willing to back the team at home against a Tampa Bay team that has dropped three in a row.
Houston is 2-1 at home this season. This is a bounce-back spot for CJ Stroud.
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Saints -305
New Orleans is finding a little something on offense the last two weeks, moving to 22nd in the league in yards per play. Alving Kamara has been a big reason why and he should have a field day against a Bears team that allows the 11th most yards per play in the league this season.
Chicago could have Justin Fields back, but I still think it is fade-worthy this week.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Falcons -218
I don’t like picking the Falcons, but with Kirk Cousins out for the season, I don’t have much of a choice.
It’ll likely be rookie Jaren Hall under center for Minnesota, and that’s a scary proposition – even though the team has won three in a row.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rams +130
This is going to depend on the status of Matthew Stafford (thumb), but the Packers are downright awful on offense.
Green Bay is now 23rd in the NFL in yards per play, and it hasn’t scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 2.
If Stafford plays, the Rams are live for an upset.
Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Commanders +136
I’m loving these short lines and the dogs this week, hopefully it doesn’t come back to bite me.
Washington and Sam Howell just carved up a tough Philly defense in Week 8, and now it gets the New England Patriots who are on life support after falling to 2-6. The Patriots also lost No. 1 receive Kendrick Bourne for the season on Sunday.
I’ll take a shot on Howell and company as road dogs.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Panthers +124
Can Carolina win back-to-back games?
I think it’s possible after the team’s defense stifled the Houston Texans in Week 8.
Bryce Young continues to look better and better each week, and this Indy team has allowed at least 37 points in three straight games. I can’t trust the Colts on the road with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Raiders -166
The Giants may get Daniel Jones back this week, but I don’t know how much that helps considering how he’s played this season.
The Raiders are 2-1 at home this season, and they need this game to stay in the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Giants have already started selling (trading Leonard Williams) ahead of the deadline.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Eagles -155
I still am not sold on this Dallas team against increased competition, especially on the road. The team has a 42-10 loss to San Fran on its ledger this season.
Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts – despite a knee injury – was amazing in Week 8 throwing for over 300 yards and four scores. This Philly team may be the best in the NFL.
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bengals -148
Is there a hotter team than the Cincinnati Bengals? The team took down two NFC powerhouses in San Fran and Seattle in its last two games and Joe Burrow looked healthy as ever off of the team’s bye week.
This is a tough matchup for Buffalo, who has been up and down all season. Give me Cincy at home to win.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chargers -155
I want to take the Jets to win so badly at home, but the team couldn’t do anything on offense in Week 8.
Sure, the defense may slow down the Chargers’ attack, but will Zach Wilson get New York enough points to beat Justin Herbert? I just don’t see it happening.
