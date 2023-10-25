NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Week 8 (Vikings, Rams Among Top Predictions)
BetSided's Peter Dewey picks the winner of every NFL game in Week 8.
By Peter Dewey
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season was a tough one, as there were several upsets that derailed this week’s straight up picks.
Yours truly went under .500 this week, but luckily our season-long mark could afford it, as we’re still 18 games over .500.
- Week 7 Record: 6-7
- Season Long Record: 62-44
This week, we’re back to a full 16-game slate since there aren’t any byes. Can we make some headway with a positive showing?
With that offer in mind, here’s who I think will win every game in Week 8!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Bills -440
Buffalo is not losing to another subpar team – especially at thome.
The Bills’ Achilles heel has been their inability to stop the run, but the Buccaneers are 31st in the NFL in yards per rush at 3.1. After watching Tampa struggle on offense against Atlanta, I don’t think the team can keep up with this Buffalo squad.
New York Jets vs. New York Giants Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Jets -142
The New York Jets pass rush may dismantle the New York Giants offensive line in Week 8.
While the Giants did win in Week 7, they still didn’t look great offensively. The Jets have locked down much better teams (Philly in Week 6) and should be fresh off a bye week. I love them to win this game.
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -470
Great win by the Patriots at home against Buffalo last week.
That doesn’t mean they’re going to do it again on the road.
The Dolphins have beat up on inferior competition this season, and they’re in a good spot to do so again in Miami. New England’s offense is still one of the worst in the NFL, and I won’t overreact to one win with this team.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Jaguars -142
Jacksonville has won four straight and has 10 days of rest coming into this matchup. The Steelers, who won in part because of a favorable spot on a fourth down last week, have struggled on offense all season long – ranking 25th in yards per play and 29th in yards per carry.
I think Trevor Lawrence and the Jags stay hot in this matchup after a huge Thursday night win.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Falcons -135
The Titans may end up playing Malik Willis and Will Levis this week.
When you have more than one quarterback, you really have none. Atlanta is uninspiring, but it has the defense to win this matchup.
Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Texans -155
CJ Stroud and the Texans are 3-3 and fresh off a bye, and they take on the winless Carolina Panthers.
Bryce Young has looked better as the weeks have gone on, but Stroud is the superior rookie right now. That, and a better supporting cast, gives Houston the edge.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Rams +210
I’m taking a shot on an upset here after a couple of down weeks from the Los Angeles offense. Outside of the Los Angeles Chargers – who aren’t great at 2-4 – the Cowboys have struggled against improved competition all season.
I think Stafford may be able to attack this secondary that doesn't have Trevon Diggs, and the Rams may be able to win a higher-scoring matchup.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Vikings -112
Minnesota is a slight favorite in this game, and rightfully so after beating the 49ers in Week 7.
The Packers, who lost to Denver, have no offensive identity right now with Jordan Love completing just 57.5 percent of his passes. Give me the Vikes to win this game.
New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Colts -120
The Colts put up 38 points on the Cleveland Browns’ vaunted defense, and now they get to take on a Saints team that allowed 31 points in Week 7 and ranks 28th in the NFL in yards per play on offense.
With Jonatahn Taylor returning to form, the Colts could be a frisky team the rest of the season.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Eagles -298
No quarterback in the NFL has been sacked as much as Sam Howell, and now he has to face an elite Eagles front that beat Tua Tagovailoa in Week 7.
Philly should win this game easily.
Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Seahawks -162
With Deshaun Watson’s status up in the air, I have a hard time backing the Browns against a better team like Seattle.
P.J. Walker simply hasn’t done enough to prove he can win a game like this on the road.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Ravens -410
This has the makings of a blowout win for the Ravens after they dominated the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
Baltimore has the No. 1 defense in the NFL, and it should give Joshua Dobbs fits after he struggled mightily against Seattle.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: 49ers -230
Surely the 49ers won’t lose three in a row?
The team is at least back at home, which should be more comforting for Brock Purdy, who has struggled in back-to-back games.
I still don’t know how to feel about Cincy after a slow start to the season, so let's stay with the chalk and take San Fran at home.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -360
Patrick Mahomes against the Broncos in his career: 12-0
Patrick Mahomes against the AFC West in his career: 29-3
The Chiefs this week: Going to win.
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Chargers -410
If the Chargers can’t win this game, they may just be bad.
The team is likely facing backup quarterback Tyson Bagent in primetime, and it should be able to handle him at home. The Bears did win last week, but it came against Brian Hoyer.
I’d hope Justin Herbert doesn’t let this game slip away.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions Moneyline Pick
- Pick: Lions -380
Regardless of who starts for the Raiders at quarterback, this is a “get right” game for the Lions heading into their Week 9 bye.
Detroit was outclassed by Baltimore last week, but it should be able to move the ball at will against a Raiders team that allowed 30+ points to the Bears and Bagent last week.
