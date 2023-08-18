NFL Week 2 Preseason Odds for Every Game on Friday, Aug. 18
By Peter Dewey
The NFL preseason continues on in Week 2, and there are two games on Friday for bettors to considering wagering on.
The Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young are getting their second look of the preseason against the New York Giants, who showcased a solid pass rush in their preseason debut.
Then, the Cincinnati Bengals take on Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson will make his preseason debut in this game after being taken in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
How should you bet on these games? We have the latest odds and picks from our experts to help you make the best wager possible:
Odds for every NFL Week 2 preseason game on Friday
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants odds, spread and total
The Panthers failed to score against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, and BetSided's Josh Yourish believes that's a reason to fade them in this game.
The Panthers allowed five sacks last week and the Giants have a solid pass-rush. It’s not as deep as the other New York team, but behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence they still have Azeez Ojulari who will get some snaps. Even Habakkuk Baldonado, the rookie out of Pitt had a sack last week.
I’ll take the Giants to win and cover in this one. -- Josh Yourish
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons odds, spread and total
BetSided's Iain MacMillan made a pick for this game, and he's siding with the Dirty Birds to get the job done, citing Zac Taylor's awful record against the spread in the preseason as a major reason why.
Now, we'll get to see the starters go to work, including the Falcons debut of Bijan Robinson. That should be great news against a Bengals team who, even if they play their starters, will be without their quarterback, Joe Burrow. That alone should give a leg up to the Falcons in this game.
Zac Taylor, based on his preseason history, doesn't care whether his teams win or lose in the preseason. He uses these games purely as a tool to evaluate his players. He's just 3-8 in the preseason as head coach of Cincinnati.
All signs point to the Falcons to win with margin in Week 2 action. -- Iain MacMillan
