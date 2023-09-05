NFL Week 1 Survivor Pool Picks (Commanders, Ravens Trendy Predictions to Open Season)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 1.
We’re back!
The 2023 NFL season is upon us, and the BetSided team is here to share our favorite NFL Survivor Pool Picks throughout the season.
Here are our analysts’ picks for Survivor in Week 1:
NFL Week 1 Survivor Pool Picks
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are a trendy pick this week since they are facing the Arizona Cardinals, who don’t really have a quarterback and are projected just 3.5 wins in the 2023 season.
I can’t imagine another time during the season where I’d willingly take Washington, so why not use the team in Week 1 and free up some contenders for later in this season?
Sam Howell and the Commanders should be able to make quick work of a tanking Cardinals team, and they come into this matchup favored by a touchdown.
Unless Clayton Tune or Josh Dobbs goes crazy – which nobody expects – Washington is a safe play in Week 1. – Peter Dewey
Anyone who has played in an NFL Survivor League knows that being strategic with your selections can be even more important than simply picking winners.
Since we won’t get to use this team again all season, I can’t help but gravitate to the Commanders.
Washington fits both criteria here. The Cardinals may just be the WORST team in the league with a slew of backup QBs playing behind an abysmal offensive line.
The Commanders should wreak havoc on Arizona with their star-studded defensive line. And let’s be real: how many more times this season are you going to want to pick Washington?! – Vinnie Portell
The Cardinals are doing everything in their power to lose football games, so I'll oblige the organization by fading them in Survivor as often as I can.
Arizona released the only quarterback on the roster with any experience (Colt McCoy) and seems content to tank for Caleb Williams.
Washington, on the other hand, is a team I'm encouraged about this year. The defense was one of the league's better units last season and Eric Bienemy should help the offense take strides.
The Commanders are not a great team though, and I'm happy to cross them off the Survivor list in Week 1 and save the better teams later on. – Joe Summers
Baltimore Ravens
I may be a square, but I'm going to take the most obvious team of the week for Survivor in Week 1 and back the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Houston Texans.
Baltimore has always come out of the gate hot in the John Harbaugh era, so I expect similar results this week against a team that will be trotting out both a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach.
Also, let's not forget that it may be a good strategy to take the Ravens early in the season. If the last few years is any indication, Lamar Jackson may not play all 17 games, so let's take the Ravens while their entire squad is healthy. – Iain MacMillan
