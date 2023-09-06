NFL Week 1 Upset Picks (Sean McVay’s Rams, Jimmy G’s Raiders Among Top Predictions)
Our editor's share their favorite upset pick for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Looking for an underdog to bet on in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season?
You've come to the right place, as each week throughout this season, the BetSided team will be breaking down its favorite upset picks. This week, we have a couple of teams that are underdogs by foour or more points for you to consider.
For more Week 1 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan's best bet for every game on the slate here!
We’ll be tracking our record from each week and sharing in the subsequent articles, so hopefully we can hit enough to help you all stay in the green this season.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 0-0 (+0.00 units)
Here’s where some of our editors are leaning for an upset in Week 1:
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 1 of 2023 Season
Las Vegas Raiders (+170) at Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are tough to beat at Mile High, but that hasn’t been a problem for the Las Vegas Raiders in the last three seasons.
Vegas hasn’t lost to Denver since 2019, and now the team comes in as a four-point underdog in Week 1. Does Sean Payton really move the line that much?
Josh Jacobs ran all over the Broncos in the 2022 season, and I think Las Vegas upgraded at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo. Derek Carr threw 14 picks in 15 games last season – his second straight season with 14 interceptions.
We really don’t know if Russell Wilson is “fixed” by Payton or not, and this Denver team is already without wideout Tim Patrick (torn Achilles) and could be down Jerry Jeudy as well.
It would not shock me if the Raiders pulled off an upset in Denver in Week 1. – Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Rams (+200) at Seattle Seahawks
Things went about as well as they could have gone for the Seattle Seahawks last season and they went about as bad as they could have gone for the Los Angeles Rams.
When you evaluate the two rosters, I think this game is significantly closer than the odds indicate.
Let's not forget this is also a Week 1 divisional game, where crazy things happen. Sean McVay is 16-4 straight up in the month of September in his career and he’s gone 5-1 straight up in Week 1.
I think the Rams have a real shot of pulling off the upset against their NFC West rival. – Iain MacMillan
Tennessee Titans Titans (+152) at New Orleans Saints
This is a huge coaching mismatch, as Mike Vrabel is 20-19 outright in his career as an underdog while Dennis Allen is 15-38 against the spread overall. The Tennessee Titans always surprise people and I expect the team to get back to its grinding identity this season.
Ryan Tannehill has a true No. 1 receiver again, Derrick Henry is still a monster and Chigoziem Okonkwo is a rising star at tight end. The defense should be stout and I still have questions about the New Orleans Saints' roster construction despite adding Derek Carr.
With enough time to prepare, I trust Vrabel over Allen. I'd make this game closer to a pick-'em, so I'll back Tennessee at +152 to open the season with a win. – Joe Summers
