NFL Week 10 Upset Picks (Packers in Prime Spot, AFC West Team to Back in This Week's Predictions)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Each week, the BetSided team is attempting to pick an upset in the NFL, and through the first half of the season we're down just over one unit.
Last week, the Washington Commanders came through with a late stop to hit one of our upset picks, but the injury to Daniel Jones dashed any chance of the New York Giants beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 7-12 (-1.87 units)
We're back with a pair of plays tonight, including one underdog that is nearly set at 3/1 odds to win in Week 10.
For more Week 10 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 10 of 2023 Season
Green Bay Packers (+144) at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to get outplayed in every single game they play in but they find ways to win week after week.
I won't stand for it, and I'll continue to bet against them in the majority of their games.
Heading into Week 10, they rank 27th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.9 and while the Green Bay Packers haven't been great offensively, their defense has led them to a 14th ranking in that stat.
I'll take the Packers to upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh. -- Iain MacMillan
Denver Broncos (+295) at Buffalo Bills
Call me crazy, but his matchup is a stylistic nightmare for the Buffalo Bills.
The Denver Broncos are the No. 4 rush offense in the NFL, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, while the Bills are No. 30 against the run, allowing 4.9 yards per carry this season.
Buffalo has shown that it will play down to its competition, barely beating the New York Giants and losing to the New England Patriots and New York Jets already this season.
Denver is coming off a bye week, fresh off of two wins against the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. As much as Denver's defense let it down early in the season, the Broncos have allowed 19, 17 and nine points in their last three games.
Russell Wilson (16-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio) has really not been bad this season. The Broncos are a sneaky pick coming into this game as one of the fresher teams in the NFlL. I think they could stun the Bills in Buffalo. -- Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.