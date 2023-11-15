NFL Week 11 Upset Picks (Magic in Store for Joe Burrow and the Bengals?)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
The BetSided team had its biggest upset pick win of the season, as Peter Dewey picked the Denver Broncos to upset the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football at nearly 3-1 odds.
Despite being under .500 with our selections this season, we're now into the positives in terms of units won because of that play.
For more Week 11 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
2023 Upset Picks Record: 8-13 (+0.08 units)
Each week, the BetSided team is attempting to pick an upset in the NFL, and we have two more picks -- both in rivalry matchups -- for Week 11.
If you’re looking to bet on any of these upset picks, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 11 of 2023 Season
Chicago Bears (+400) at Detroit Lions
Do I think the Chicago Bears are the better team in this matchup?
Absolutely not, but there are some signs of a potential upset in this weekend's NFC North matchup.
Let's be honest, the Detroit Lions defense has been average at best this season, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL in EPA per play, opponent success rate, and opponent yards per play.
Meanwhile, the Bears defense has been trending in the right direction and has allowed the seventh fewest yards per play (4.7) over their last three games.
I'm taking a shot on the Bears to pull off the upset in this rivalry matchup. -- Iain MacMillan
Cincinnati Bengals (+154) at Baltimore Ravens
Anything can happen on a short week, right?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both lost in Week 10, hurting their playoff positioning in the AFC. The Ravens no longer have a major cushion in the AFC North, while the Bengals are on the outside looking in of the playoffs.
So, why Cincy on Thursday night?
I believe in this Bengals offense, and the team has really answered the call when playing better competition, beating playoff-caliber teams like the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills before losing in Week 10.
The team may not have Tee Higgins, but this is a must-win game for the Bengals if they want a shot to win the division. I don't want to take a stroll down narrative street -- but I'm going to.
Time and time again, this Cincy team has picked up a big win to stay alive in the AFC North in Joe Burrow's career, and this may be a spot where the team can surprise John Harbaugh's team on a short week.
I don't mind taking the Bengals as short road dogs. They are 10-2 ATS and 7-5 straight up in that spot over the last three seasons.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.