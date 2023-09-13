NFL Week 2 Upset Picks (Two AFC North Teams Are Among Top Predictions)
Our editors share their favorite upset pick for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
What if I told you that eight moneyline underdogs won in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season?
There were upsets galore in Week 1, and the BetSided team predicted a few of them in last week's upset picks. Now, we're back with more for Week 2 -- and the confidence is at an all-time high.
For Week 2 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate!
Week 1 was a success, as both Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan hit their upset picks (the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams), putting us up +2.70 units entering Week 2.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 2-1 (+2.70 units)
Best NFL Upset Picks for Week 2 of 2023 Season
Pittsburgh Steelers (+105) vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 2 of the NFL is all about underreacting to Week 1 and sticking to your preseason projections.
So, I'm doing that with both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite winning his Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson still completed just over 55% of his passes and his arm looked inaccurate for the majority of the game.
The Browns can't rely on defense forever and they're going to need Watson to step up.
Meanwhile, the Steelers won't be as bad as they were against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. After a strong preseason, they stumbled against a strong San Francisco squad, but I still have faith in them this season.
I'll back the Steelers as home underdog on Monday night. – Iain MacMillan
Baltimore Ravens (+142) at Cincinnati Bengals
Are the Bengals going to get off to yet another slow start?
It sure seems like it after the team scored just three points against the Cleveland Browns in its season opener. Now, it has to take on a Baltimore Ravens team that showcased some great defense in Week 1, holding the Houston Texans to just 3.7 yards per play.
Baltimore is a great bet as an underdog, going 18-3-1 against the spread in its last 22 games as a dog. I am going to take it a step further and back Lamar Jackson and company to win this game.
The Ravens beat Cincy last season when Jackson was healthy, and the Bengals’ offense looked all out of sorts against Cleveland. Maybe Joe Burrow and company clean that up, but last season was a very similar script.
At +142, the Ravens are undervalued on the road. – Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.