NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks (Cowboys, Jaguars Highlight Predictions in Easiest Week Yet)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 3.
There were some anxious moments for those in Survivor Pools in Week 2, as the New York Giants – a very popular pick – fell behind 20-0 to the Arizona Cardinals before rallying to win 31-28.
Our editor Joe Summers had to sweat out that Survivor win while the rest of our editors easily got by with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys handling their business in Week 2.
For more Week 3 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan's best bet for every game on the slate here!
Let’s recap last week’s picks before we dive into the Week 3 selections:
NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Buffalo Bills (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Dallas Cowboys (W)
- Joe Summers: New York Giants (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Buffalo Bills (W)
NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks
Jacksonville Jaguars
There are a bunch of options this week with the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers all favored by eight or more points.
However, I like Jacksonville the most in this spot at home.
The Jags are coming off a bad offensive game against Kansas City, but now they face the Houston Texans as 8.5-point home favorites.
Houston did get a strong showing from rookie quarterback CJ Stroud last week (384 yards passing, two touchdowns), but the team was dominated by the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts aren’t even close to the Jags’ level, so I have confidence that this is a great bounce-back spot for Doug Pederson’s group.
Houston simply doesn’t have the weapons on either side of the ball to stay in this game unless the Jags make a bunch of mistakes. I can’t see this offense struggling two weeks in a row. – Peter Dewey
Dallas Cowboys
This might be the easiest week of Survivor that we'll have all season with multiple double-digit favorites, so let's not overthink it.
The only people who are going to lose this week are those who try to get "cute" with it. Let's not do that. The Cowboys have dominated in their first two games, and now get to face the projected worst team in the league in the Cardinals.
There's also not a lot of other great other opportunities this season to pick the Cowboys given their relatively tough schedule. I'm going to take Dallas and move on to Week 4. – Iain MacMillan
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
I've picked against Arizona each of the last two weeks and I'm going back to the well with Dallas in Week 3.
The Cowboys have been the NFL's most impressive team with a +62 point differential backed by the NFL's best defense and one of its more explosive offenses.
Arizona, on the other hand, is actively trying to lose. This is one of the easier survivor picks we'll have all season and I expect Dak Prescott and Co. to rout a miserable Cardinals squad. -- Joe Summers
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have looked like a complete team through a strong 2-0 start and it's hard to imagine how that stops this week against a Indianapolis Colts team missing Jonathan Taylor (and with Anthony Richardson recovering from a concussion).
The Colts might be a sneaky team to pick against this season with a surprisingly good offensive effort through a 1-1 start. Not this week though. -- Vinnie Portell
