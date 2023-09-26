NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks (Eagles and Chiefs Headline Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 4.
It doesn't get much worse for Survivor Pools than Week 3 of the 2023 season.
There were four teams that lost as favorites of eight or more points -- the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens -- a shocking turn of events.
To make it even worse, those were the three teams that the BetSided crew gave out last week. For that, we apologize. But, there's nothing like second chances, right?
We're giving all of our editors a chance to buy back in and make up for last week's debacle.
NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Jacksonville Jaguars (L)
- Vinnie Portell: Baltimore Ravens (L)
- Joe Summers: Dallas Cowboys (L)
- Iain MacMillan: Dallas Cowboys (L)
NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks
San Francisco 49ers
I'm not taking any chances this week, and I'm going to ride with a 14-point home favorite in the San Francisco 49ers.
San Fran has been one of the best teams in the NFL on both sides of the ball this season, and I think it will handle Josh Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals at home.
This is the best defense Arizona has had to face this season, and I can't see this team pulling off back-to-back upsets after beating Dallas in Week 3.
If the 49ers can't win this game at home, it may just not be my year in Survivor. -- Peter Dewey
Philadelphia Eagles
Last week was a sweat (and potentially a loss) for TONS of people in Survivor leagues, so let's try to take some of the stress out of this week's pick.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a no-brainer pick some might want to save for later in the season, but why wait?
Philadelphia is healthy, on top of its game and going against a Washington offense that was completely shut down by Buffalo last week.
Don't over think it. Take Philly. -- Vinnie Portell
Kansas City Chiefs
I'll never forgive Mike McCarthy for last week's Dallas debacle.
Kansas City will help me rebound in a BIG way in Week 4, taking on a Zach Wilson-led New York Jets team that looks more like a YMCA offense than an actual NFL squad.
The Chiefs got back on track offensively against the Chicago Bears. With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce looking healthy and the defense obliterating opponents, it looks like Wilson will be in for a long Sunday.
Kansas City rolls this week and we get revenge for McCarthy's sins. -- Joe Summers
