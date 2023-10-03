NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Picks (Dolphins and Lions Headline Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 5.
There were some nervous moments for anyone who took the Philadelphia Eagles in Survivor last week, but the team pulled out an overtime win against the Washington Commanders to stay undefeated this season.
After buying back in for Week 4, the BetSided team delivered with a 3-for-3 performance on Survivor plays on Sunday, setting up for an interesting Week 5.
With bye weeks now in play -- Cleveland, the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all off -- it becomes just a little harder to pick a Survivor winner.
Luckily, we have you covered with three picks for this week, but first let's recap Week 4's selections:
NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: San Francisco 49ers (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Philadelphia Eagles (W)
- Joe Summers: Kansas City Chiefs (W)
NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Picks
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have shown us this season that they are just as good as everyone expected them to be, starting 3-1 and upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs already this season.
Now, the Lions have a mini-bye after playing on Thursday night in Week 4 before facing the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 5.
Carolina's offense has been brutal -- especially with Bryce Young under center -- ranking 30th in the NFL in yards per play this season.
I can't see Carolina going on the road and upsetting a Detroit offense that is No. 9 in yards per play in 2023. Give me the Lions to get us to Week 6. -- Peter Dewey
Miami Dolphins
Miami got boat-raced on Sunday but I expect a much stronger effort against a miserable New York Giants team.
To no one's surprise, Daniel Jones is not actually a franchise quarterback. He's been a disaster and New York would be best-suited tanking for Caleb Williams.
That's a poor matchup with the league's most explosive offense coming off a loss. We'll see a frustrated, focused Miami Dolphins team and I expect that to be enough against one of the league's least-capable quarterbacks. -- Joe Summers
Is there a more woebegotten team in the NFL right now than the New York Giants?
Even the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets put up a fight against Kansas City.
The Giants, however, have played TERRIBLE football for almost every quarter of the season so far.
Regardless if Saquon Barkley returns or not, this already feels like a lost season for New York, and you can bet Miami is hungry for a bounce-back win after last week’s divisional loss to Buffalo. -- Vinnie Portell
