NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks (Rams, Dolphins and Bills Headline Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 6.
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season was an easy one for Survivor Pools -- if you picked the two obvious games on the board.
The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions were both massive favorites in Week 5, and they both won handily, covering the spread in their games against the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.
Luckily, the BetSided team played it safe and had both of those picks in Week 5, meaning the squad is moving on to Week 6. The toughest potential Survivor loss last week was for anyone who had the Baltimore Ravens, who collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Week 6 has just two teams on the bye -- Pittsburgh and the Green Bay Packers -- but there are more byes coming up in Week 7. So, what is the strategy in Survivor this week?
For more Week 6 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
The BetSided team has you covered with their top picks for this week. First let's recap last week's selections:
NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Detroit Lions (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Miami Dolphins (W)
- Joe Summers: Miami Dolphins (W)
NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Picks
Miami Dolphins
I'm sure a bunch of people used the Miami Dolphins last week, but I'm saving them for this matchup with a Carolina Panthers team that has struggled mightily on offense this season.
Carolina is 28th in the NFL in yards per play on offense this season while Miami is No. 1, averaging 8.3 yards per play.
De'Von Achane's injury is a tough pill to swallow, but the Dolphins still have plenty of weapons on offense. Raheem Mostert has been great this season even with the rookie emerging as the top option in the backfield.
I don't see how Carolina -- who gave up 42 points to Detroit in Week 5 -- slows down this Miami attack enough to win this game.
Plus, I like using the Dolphins now while they're hot and Tua Tagovailoa is still healthy, I don't know how this team will fare against elevated competition after watching it lose badly to Buffalo in Week 4. -- Peter Dewey
Los Angeles Rams
If you're looking for a sneaky team to use this week, you might as well use the Los Angeles Rams in one of the rare spots you'll be able to comfortably back them this season.
The Arizona Cardinals have begun to regress to the team we expected to see this season and their secondary is going to be a huge weakness that Los Angeles can exploit in Week 6.
Arizona ranks 29th in opponent completion percentage (72%) and 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.2).
Now, it has to face a Rams team that has Puka Nacua and a healthy Cooper Kupp. That's a recipe for disaster for Arizona. Take the Rams in your Survivor Pool this week. -- Iain MacMillan
The Cardinals are little more competitive than most of us might have thought, but they're still just 1-4, including losses to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.
Los Angeles is also a bit better than critics expected and the return of Cooper Kupp this past week has made this passing game dangerous.
Though L.A. will play Arizona again, the Cardinals could have Kyler Murray back by that point and there aren't many more matchups left on the schedule that heavily favor the Rams like this. -- Vinnie Portell
Buffalo Bills
I'd be worried about trap game potential here had Buffalo not lost to Jacksonville on Sunday.
We should get a focused effort from Josh Allen and the Bills, who are a stellar 12-1 in their last 13 home games.
The Giants, on the other hand, are 1-4 in their last five road games with the last two losses coming by a combined score of 61-18.
Buffalo is a contender; New York is looking ahead to the offseason already. Take the biggest favorite on the board this week and don't think twice. -- Joe Summers
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.